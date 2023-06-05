P&O Cruises Australia Beer Menu

P&O Cruises Australia offers a sizeable number of brews onboard, featuring a selection of well-known domestic and imported brands. From The Orient pub-style bar on Pacific Dawn to the friendly Explorer Hotel on Pacific Explorer, there are plenty of top spots to kick back with a cold one or two.

Some beers are served on draft, while others are by the bottle only. P&O Cruises Australia offers buckets of beer, which feature multiple bottles, served in a bucket, for one price that's often less than what it would cost to buy the bottles individually.

Expect to pay between $7 and $10 for a beer at the onboard watering holes, depending on what you order.

Note: Menus are samples and are subject to change by season, ship and itinerary.

• Great Northern Super Crisp • Pure Blond • Carlton Dry • Crown Lager • Carlton Black • VB • Fat Yak • 4 Pines Kolsh • 4 Pines Pale Ale • XXXX • Cooper's Pale Ale • Cooper's Session Ale • Cooper's Mild Ale • Cascade • Peroni • Stella Artois • Corona • Sapporo • Moretti • Heineken • Grolsch • Budweiser • Strongbow (cider) • Carlton Draught • Fat Yak • 4 Pines Pale Ale • Great Northern Super Crisp • Stella Artois • Goose Island • Bulmer's Cider