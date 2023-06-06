P&O Cruises Australia Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about P&O Cruises Australia's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard P&O Australia cruises?

Passengers must be 18 years of age to consume or purchase alcohol.

Can I bring booze onboard a P&O Australia cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: It is not allowed. If, however, someone does bring it on, it will be confiscated at the gangway and returned at the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: The same rule applies. If passengers purchase any alcohol in port, it will be confiscated and returned at the cruise's conclusion.

Purchasing alcohol in the ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcohol can be purchased but it will be held for safekeeping and returned to the passenger at the end of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard P&O Australia cruises?

Pick up a free drink, usually a cocktail or glass of sparkling wine, at meet the officers functions or themed Gatsby events (on sailings of five nights or longer).

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Bars vary on P&O Australia's ships. The Pacific Dawn and Pacific Jewel have the pub-style The Orient bar (specialising in craft beer and ciders), while Pacific Jewel, Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden propose MIX Bar for mixologist-served cocktails. Pacific Explorer, Aria and Eden have the Blue Room hosting live music at night and serving coffees by day. Explorer additionally boasts The Bonded Store bar, featuring elaborate cocktails and spirits from Archie Rose Distilling Company, as well as gin-making classes. It also has the popular Explorer Hotel, where lots of activities such as trivia and karaoke take place. Aria and Eden have the Salt Grill Bar for pre-dinner drinks. All ships have the outdoor Oasis bar in an adults-only section, a Pool Bar in the family-friendly poolside area and Players Bar in the Casino. There is also The Dome nightclub on all P&O ships except Pacific Explorer.