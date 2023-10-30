Sponsored by Viking

European river cruising has something for everyone, bringing travelers to the history, culture, and culinary delights that define the continent's iconic destinations. An adult, multi-generational cruise with Viking brings it all together, giving everyone bountiful exploration options and plenty of time to gather and create memories.

Often, travelers connect multi-generational vacations with cherishing children before they're grown, but there is no reason the fun has to stop there. River cruises cater specifically to grown travelers; Viking guests must be 18 at embarkation.

Maybe you want to bring your adult children along for an elegant European journey? Or perhaps you would like to treat your parents to their dream vacation? You might be reading this because your favorite travel auntie has invited you on this trip of a lifetime.

Whatever brings you together, you'll find yourself in good company with other curious and intrepid families once you're aboard.

Here are a few things to remember to get the most out of your Viking river cruise – and each other.