Sponsored by Viking
European river cruising has something for everyone, bringing travelers to the history, culture, and culinary delights that define the continent's iconic destinations. An adult, multi-generational cruise with Viking brings it all together, giving everyone bountiful exploration options and plenty of time to gather and create memories.
Often, travelers connect multi-generational vacations with cherishing children before they're grown, but there is no reason the fun has to stop there. River cruises cater specifically to grown travelers; Viking guests must be 18 at embarkation.
Maybe you want to bring your adult children along for an elegant European journey? Or perhaps you would like to treat your parents to their dream vacation? You might be reading this because your favorite travel auntie has invited you on this trip of a lifetime.
Whatever brings you together, you'll find yourself in good company with other curious and intrepid families once you're aboard.
Here are a few things to remember to get the most out of your Viking river cruise – and each other.
Before you even pick a river, the best way to foolproof a multi-generational river journey is to start with everyone's top desired experiences. Getting everyone's wish list and buy-in helps build excitement and the best fit.
It could be that you want to tour medieval towns like Colmar, Germany on the Rhine, Viviers, France on the Rhone, Budapest on the Danube, or Lisbon, Portugal on the Douro. Your mother is set on sampling local cuisine with Viking’s popular A Taste of Provence or Alsace tours. Perhaps your adult children want to kayak on the Rhone or bike along the Elbe. Meanwhile, your spouse only cares where you go if there is world-renowned wine. Even if you have a destination in mind, getting a sense of what your travelers are hoping for can help solidify the best choice.
Once you've made your reservations, corral the family and have them look at the options on the itinerary. Viking offers a complimentary tour each day, but many additional possibilities exist. The non-planners may balk at the exercise, but getting a few key excursions locked in for everyone will save broken hearts later if activities fill up.
For those who love a color-coded spreadsheet when planning a trip, remember others prefer space for spontaneity. This is about everyone identifying a few bucket list moments, not planning out every day entirely. With each person's must-dos intentionally covered, you build room for compromise and flexibility throughout the rest of the trip.
It can be awkward to discuss the financials, but clarifying who is covering what ahead of time is crucial. Viking’s inclusive fare offers not only value but ease with its inclusive offerings, giving you everything you need for your journey in your fares. Settling on additional options beforehand will give you the freedom to enjoy once there.
Fares include free Wi-Fi, one complimentary excursion in every port, enrichment lectures, destination performances, around-the-clock access to specialty coffees, tea, and bottled water, and beer, wine and soft drinks with onboard lunch and dinner. Ground transportation is included with the purchase of the Viking Air package. There is also an option to pre-purchase gratuity that all staff will share based on a standard recommended rate per day per guest.
Supplemental enrichments include additional excursions in each port, tips for excursion guides, shopping and independent meandering, and the Silver Spirits Beverage Package. This package upgrades guests to unlimited beverages throughout the day. Premium local wines by the glass, beer and cocktails are available. For family members who anticipate enjoying beverages throughout the day or who want regular access to premium options, purchasing this at a flat rate makes sense. Guests can purchase this prior to sailing or once on board.
Families sometimes succumb to the idea that they must do everything together when traveling. Fight that urge. Night owls won't suddenly become morning people. Introverts will still need breaks from stimulation and conversation. One family member might need to rest, while another wants to hit the shops just one more time. Viking river voyages overnight periodically at scheduled ports, allowing those interested in nightlife to come and go independently. Enjoy the adults-only nature of Viking’s river journeys and trust that everyone will be able to manage their independence (although a morning check to make sure everyone knows when the ship departs can't hurt.)
River cruising makes gathering together and striding out independently safe and easy. Both are necessary for stress-free family travel. The close access to the town center means your group can step off the ship and into the city, exploring together or separately on your own timetables.
Dinner on Viking's Longships is the classic way for everyone to come together. The multi-course meal is served on the ship's Aquavit Terrace or The Restaurant at a single, set time every evening, removing any confusion. Set a morning ritual of touching base, plan on sharing dinner, and then let each day develop based on your family members' wish lists, travel styles, and physical abilities.
It's a rare evening on a Viking Longship when someone isn't celebrating a birthday, anniversary, retirement, or other special occasion. If your multi-generational family trip is coming together in celebration, let the specialist know at booking and give your crew a heads up. Extra surprises await.
Wherever you decide to cruise and whatever activities you pick, your family has chosen the perfect voyage for enjoying each other and Europe to the fullest.