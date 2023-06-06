  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Pink on Disney Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Despite its reputation as a cruise line for kids, Disney has plenty for adults, too. For anyone 21 or older who's craving a bit of bubbly in a fun atmosphere, Pink, Disney Cruise Line's Champagne bar, is a great place to visit.

What It Is

Located in The District, an adults-only enclave, Pink will make you feel like you've found yourself inside a Champagne bottle. Creative glass lighting above the bar and hues of gold and, of course, pink enhance the effect. The bar itself is designed to look like a series of corsets, complete with clear-backed barstools. Cushy velvet chairs surround drinks tables and provide ample seating in front of a wall of Champagne and light-up bubbles. (If you spot one of the Pink Elephants on Parade from "Dumbo" in the bubbles, you haven't had too much to drink; you're just observant.)

Price

Although Pink is a Champagne bar, the menu offers other options, too, including cocktails, whiskey, cognac, mocktails, coffee, tea, juice and soda at prices that range from $7.50 for a glass of Moscato to $499 for a bottle of Armand de Brignac Gold Champagne. Our favorite is the Icy Pop -- a glass of Champagne with a fruit-flavored ice pop of your choice -- which costs a cool $15.

Menu

Note: This sample menu is subject to change.

Ships

Pink can only be found on Disney Dream.

Still thirsty? Read more about bars on Disney Cruise Line.

Show Disney Dream Prices

Updated September 21, 2017
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map