Pictures of the Best Southern Caribbean Beaches

A cruise to the Southern Caribbean islands is often a throwback in time. Many say these outposts represent the authentic West Indies. The geography might encompass verdant rainforests or desert terrain, distinctly volcanic mountains or slowly eroding limestone formations. There's a slower pace of life and often a lack of modern-day distractions, which means many visitors arrive primed for an off-the-beaten path escape.

By day, entertainment centers around what locals call liming -- hanging at a bar, beach or pool, chatting about everything and nothing at all. Life can be quiet on the smaller islands, but the major ones can put on quite a show, especially during festival and carnival seasons.

Want this kind of nirvana? Here are nine of the Southern Caribbean's best beach escapes.