Pictures of the Best Bahamas Beaches

The Bahamas, with its long stretches of luxuriously soft sand alongside crystal-clear, multihued waters, offers cruisers some of the best beaches for their bucks. Cruise ship ports in Nassau and Freeport provide access to miles and miles of beach, all of which is open to the public.

Nassau's beaches are steps from port, and a ferry or taxi ride will take you to more remote locations. From Freeport, Grand Bahama Island stretches 96 miles long, lined with beaches that require transportation from port. Both destinations offer everything from swimming and volleyball to snorkeling, beach bars and watersports.

Read on for some of our top choices for grabbing sun and surf.

Show Bahamas Prices