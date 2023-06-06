Pictures of Cruise Ship Deck Chair Hogs Behaving Badly

It's a bright, sunny day at sea, and you've got big plans that include lounging poolside and working on your tan while sipping a fruity cocktail. You wake up at a reasonable time, throw on a bathing suit and head to the Lido Deck. But when you get there, you find the prime deck chair real estate is occupied by towels, books and flip-flops -- everything but your fellow cruisers -- with no place left for you. What's going on? Cruise ship deck chair hogs, that's what. Unless you're one of them, you've almost certainly encountered these selfish passengers who reserve the best sun loungers early in the morning and then don't return to occupy them for hours, preventing other sun worshippers from snagging a deck chair near the pool. If you don't believe this is a phenomenon or want to giggle over the audacity of some cruisers, check out these pictures of chair hogs behaving badly.

--By Ashley Kosciolek, Editor