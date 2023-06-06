Pictures of Bermuda From a Celebrity Cruise

Pack your long shorts, and brush up on your cricket; the British colony of Bermuda has become a major destination for cruisers, particularly those from the East Coast. In 2014, four mainstream cruise ships made three-night calls in the port known for its pink-sand beaches -- meaning that if you go, you'll have plenty of time to explore this affluent island.

Everyone has his or her own vision of "perfect," but here are some of our suggestions for how to get the most out of a typical three-day port call. If you don't get to them all, don't worry; you can always make another trip back. We met many passengers on our Celebrity Summit cruise who had signed up to do the same voyage the following year.