Pictures From Mediterranean Christmas Market Cruises

When most cruisers think of European Christmas markets, their thoughts go to Rhine and Danube River cruises and the famous markets of Germany and Austria. But cruising in the Mediterranean has its fair share of Christmas villages as well. While there may be less (or no) snow and warmer temperatures, the markets are as festive as their more northern counterparts and the wine and sweets are plentiful.

On a recent Cruise Critic trip through the Mediterranean, we sampled the variety of markets the region offers from the colorful markets of Barcelona to the lavish affair in Monte Carlo and the German-inspired village in Florence.

--By the Cruise Critic Editorial Staff