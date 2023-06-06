Pictures From an East Asia Cruise

With more cruise ships plying the region, Asia is hot right now. As a result, cruise passengers have more options when it comes to deciding where in Asia to cruise, on what type of ship (ocean vs. river) and how long to cruise.

It used to be that Asian ports were primarily offered on long, exotic sailings. But with ships permanently homeported in Australasia, it is easier for cruise lines to offer short sailings in the region. On our nine-day East Asia sailing onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess -- a ship that has specifically been refurbished to appeal to Japanese cruisers -- we visited ports in South Korea and Taiwan. Based out of Japan, the sailing also gave us the opportunity to see Tokyo.

Read on to discover more about what a cruise within East Asia is like.