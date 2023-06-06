Pictures from an Arabian Gulf Cruise

For cruisers who have visited all the usual travel spots -- or just want a guaranteed spot of sun in the middle of winter -- a voyage through the Middle East's Arabian Gulf countries may be just the ticket.

While cruising in this area of the world is still evolving, the relatively stable countries of Oman and United Arab Emirates (home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi), as well as Bahrain and Qatar are all looking to attract more passengers. European lines such as MSC and Costa already base ships in Dubai for the winter season; the 2015–2016 cruise season will see Royal Caribbean join their ranks, while Celebrity will set sail out of Abu Dhabi.

Click through our slideshow following a typical Arabian Gulf itinerary to read more about what you can see and do in this part of the world.

--By Chris Gray Faust, Destinations Editor

Show Prices