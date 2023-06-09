Pictures From a Russian Arctic Cruise

Want to feel on top of the world? That's easy to do on a Russian Arctic cruise. Also called the Russian Far North, this off-the-radar voyage delivers goose bump adventures on a daily basis -- everything from sighting whales and eagles to hiking the Arctic tundra and meeting villagers who rarely see outsiders.

The Russian Arctic is in Russia's extreme northwest, west of Siberia. Russian Arctic cruises usually sail round trip from Tromso, Norway, the gateway to many Arctic cruises. However, instead of heading north to Svalbard, Norway, Russian Arctic cruises turn east into the Barents Sea and its inlet, the White Sea, before returning to Norway.

Unfortunately, cruises sailing here are difficult to find. Our cruise was on Silversea's Silver Explorer, which offers a 12-night itinerary about every two years. Look also for smaller expedition companies, like Poseidon Expeditions or Expeditions Online, to score a sail. (Note that routes might be different.)

Cruises run from June to August, during the midnight sun. The weather is cold -- ships like Silver Explorer provide detailed packing lists -- but the temperatures stay above freezing and often climb into the 50s. Unlike on most Arctic cruises, you will not see ice floes and polar bears. But you will spot hundreds to thousands of birds, and minke and beluga whales. And count on reindeer in Norwegian ports. The only ice you'll see are small patches on mountainsides.

Instead of weather conditions, it's the gargantuan, relentless mosquitoes that bother cruisers most. They somehow find a way inside parkas and thick socks. Insect repellant should be your BFF on a Russian Arctic cruise. That's the bad news. The good news is that this cruise is so enlightening and such a rare opportunity, a mosquito bite or two is a small price to pay. Click through our slideshow to learn more about this hugely ignored yet compelling region.