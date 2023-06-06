Pictures From a Mekong River Cruise

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/ss-mekong-main.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Love Silhouette/Shutterstock.com)" title=" (Photo: Love Silhouette/Shutterstock.com)" <br="" />

For most Westerners, Vietnam and Cambodia are linked together, through geographic proximity and a shared history regarding the Vietnam War. Yet the two countries couldn't be more different culturally. Vietnam's culture draws heavily on Chinese history and tradition, while Cambodia's heritage pulls mostly from Thailand and India, something cruisers will note on a Mekong River cruise. The two have also moved along different paths since the Vietnam War as well, with Vietnam slowly progressing toward being a modern, capitalistic society, despite its one-party Communist government. Cambodia, on the other hand, suffered through the harsh Khmer Rouge regime and has been ruled by a dictator since the early 1980s.

For most Westerners a Mekong River cruise is a revelation. Ancient temples in these countries -- more than 200 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, alone -- sit juxtaposed against modern cities that thrum with vibrancy. The contrasts alone are worth the trip. You can see a woman in a traditional Vietnamese conical hat balancing bushels of fruit in baskets and an unending whirl of motorbikes zooming past a luxury hotel. The contrast between city and countryside sharpens when you cruise the river. Along the Mekong Delta, residents of floating villages plant rice and catch fish as generations have done before them, the rhythm of their days ruled by the flow of the Mekong.

A river cruise reveals the wonder of all of this. Several of the major river lines making the trip include Scenic, Uniworld, Viking River Cruises, APT, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways and Vantage. Read on to see more of what a cruise along the Mekong River is like, based on our sailings with Scenic and Viking River.