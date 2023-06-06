Pictures From a Food and Wine Theme Cruise

Turkish Delight

In Istanbul, I was one of about eighteen passengers who signed up for the "Street Food of Istanbul" tour. Turkey has some of the freshest, most delicious street food in the world, and I was looking forward to sampling it for myself. A coach took us to the city's bustling Spice Bazaar, a gastronomic paradise since 1664, where one hundred or so stalls are piled high with spices, fruit and herbs, their aromas mingling with the scent of freshly ground coffee.

Our guide took us to a shop to taste rosewater-flavored Turkish delight--- the real deal, nothing at all like the bars we buy at home. We wandered down cobblestoned alleyways, stopping to sample local foods including fresh nuts and fat, juicy olives, which are set out on stalls in gigantic plastic containers. Lunch meant a feast of kumpir -- piping-hot baked potatoes wrapped in foil and topped with corn and cheese -- and a local favorite called balik-ekmek, a fish sandwich made with grilled mackerel fillet sprinkled with red pepper and served with lettuce, onion and a slice of lemon to be squeezed over the top. This was all washed down with glasses of hot, fragrant Turkish tea, or cay. Always served black, the tea is made with leaves grown on the Black Sea coast.