Pictures From a Baltic Sea Cruise

The Baltic Sea has endured continuing popularity as a cruise destination -- and for good reason. Not only do cruises to this area allow you to see Northern European countries you might never step foot in otherwise, but the generally calm waters also provide a smooth and pleasurable sailing experience. (Plus, it's a cheaper way to visit a notoriously expensive part of the world.)

While at least 10 countries have ports on the Baltic Sea, don't expect to see all of them on the typical cruise. On our 11-day Baltic voyage on Holland America's Eurodam, we visited six countries, including some that would have been logistically more difficult to visit on our own.

Ready to begin your Baltic journey? Take a peek at seven popular stops.

