Which Ships Have Pickleball Courts?

Cruise ships that have pickleball courts include all of Holland America's fleet. The line has paired up with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) to become their official cruise line. All ships in the Holland America Line fleet now have pickleball courts on the top deck and complimentary beginner lessons are offered.

Regent's Seven Seas Explorer also offers a pickleball court for its passengers as will the new Seven Seas Splendor. If you want to play pickleball on Princess Cruises, head to the Sports Court on Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Conquest has a dedicated pickleball court, added to the top deck during the ship's most recent drydock in 2022. While Conquest and Carnival Glory are the first Carnival vessels with a dedicated pickleball court, the game can also be played on board other ships across the fleet on basketball courts with recently-added equipment. These include: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Pride, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Venezia, Carnival Vista and Mardi Gras.

Royal Caribbean has a dedicated space for pickleball on Odyssey of the Seas, in the indoor SeaPlex sports area. The sport also appears on the program on the following ships, with more added all the time: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.

Princess Cruises will also list pickleball open play sessions in its daily programs, and if there are a lot of players, the cruise director might add tournaments throughout the sailing.

Celebrity Cruises has added pickleball courts to nine of the ships in its fleet. The Edge-class ships with pickleball include Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, where the courts are located at the Rooftop Garden. The Solstice-class ships Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice have pickelbll on the Sports Deck on Deck 15. And finally the Millennium-class ships Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit offer the game at the Sports Court on Deck 12.

MSC Cruises has pickleball on MSC World Europa and will put a pickleball court on its new ship for 2023, MSC Euribia.

Crystal Cruises is also adding pickleball as an activity on its courts when its revamped ships debut in summer 2023.

AmaWaterways became the first river cruise ship to add a pickleball court to its special double-width ship, AmaMagna.