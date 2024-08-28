Photos of Viking Mississippi on an Upper Mississippi River Cruise

Though it got its start in 1997 on the rivers of Russia (and, later, Europe), Viking has long eyed a foray into North American river cruising.

That dream was realized in 2022 when Viking Mississippi debuted on the legendary Mississippi river. The then-450-foot vessel, capable of carrying 386 passengers, eschewed the steamboat stylings many competitors had tried in favor of Viking’s unique Scandinavian flair. That means no bright-red paddlewheel, no “riverlorian” delivering lectures. No steam-driven calliope.

Passengers board Viking Mississippi in Dubuque (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

It wasn’t an instant success. Viking, like many U.S. lines, found challenges with staffing Viking Mississippi up to the standard expected by the line’s guests, many of whom have had already tried at least one of the company’s ocean, expedition or European river cruise products. That took some time to figure out.

The line also took the time to put Viking Mississippi through a complete drydock before the 2024 season started, lengthening it by 20 feet to reduce vibrations from the ship’s unique propulsion system and to make improvements to the vessel’s Restaurant, River Café, and other passenger and technical spaces.

Viking Mississippi alongside in Hannibal, Missouri (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Cruise Critic had the opportunity to hop aboard Viking Mississippi this week on an Upper Mississippi cruise from St. Louis, Missouri to St. Paul, Minnesota. While it may have taken Viking two years to get to this point, we found a ship that rolls the best of Viking’s ocean, expedition and European river cruise product into one striking hybrid ship that is purpose-built to sail America’s most legendary waterway.

It may have taken Viking two years to get here, but the results are clear: all that hard work paid off. One of the largest passenger vessels to ever ply the Mississippi, Viking Mississippi doesn’t attempt to recreate Mark Twain’s America – it evolves it with some of the best service on the U.S. rivers; excellent food and beverages that reflect local tastes; and entertainment options that have surprised us with their diversity and quality

Here’s a look inside Viking’s beautiful Viking Mississippi: