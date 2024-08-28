Photos of Viking Mississippi on an Upper Mississippi River Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Though it got its start in 1997 on the rivers of Russia (and, later, Europe), Viking has long eyed a foray into North American river cruising.
That dream was realized in 2022 when Viking Mississippi debuted on the legendary Mississippi river. The then-450-foot vessel, capable of carrying 386 passengers, eschewed the steamboat stylings many competitors had tried in favor of Viking’s unique Scandinavian flair. That means no bright-red paddlewheel, no “riverlorian” delivering lectures. No steam-driven calliope.
Passengers board Viking Mississippi in Dubuque (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
It wasn’t an instant success. Viking, like many U.S. lines, found challenges with staffing Viking Mississippi up to the standard expected by the line’s guests, many of whom have had already tried at least one of the company’s ocean, expedition or European river cruise products. That took some time to figure out.
The line also took the time to put Viking Mississippi through a complete drydock before the 2024 season started, lengthening it by 20 feet to reduce vibrations from the ship’s unique propulsion system and to make improvements to the vessel’s Restaurant, River Café, and other passenger and technical spaces.
Viking Mississippi alongside in Hannibal, Missouri (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Cruise Critic had the opportunity to hop aboard Viking Mississippi this week on an Upper Mississippi cruise from St. Louis, Missouri to St. Paul, Minnesota. While it may have taken Viking two years to get to this point, we found a ship that rolls the best of Viking’s ocean, expedition and European river cruise product into one striking hybrid ship that is purpose-built to sail America’s most legendary waterway.
It may have taken Viking two years to get here, but the results are clear: all that hard work paid off. One of the largest passenger vessels to ever ply the Mississippi, Viking Mississippi doesn’t attempt to recreate Mark Twain’s America – it evolves it with some of the best service on the U.S. rivers; excellent food and beverages that reflect local tastes; and entertainment options that have surprised us with their diversity and quality
Here’s a look inside Viking’s beautiful Viking Mississippi:
Viking Mississippi's forward staircase displays text and illustrations from Chapter 13 of Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A map of the Lower Mississippi adorns the midship stairwells aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Passengers gather in The Living Room to listen to the jazz trio (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Living Room features semi-translucent displays that feature artwork and information throughout the day. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Comfortable, front-row seating in The Living Room means the sights of the Mississippi are never out of reach (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Living Room on Deck 1 is the largest public space onboard, and arguably the heart of the ship (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Like every Viking ship, books are a huge part of Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Viking Mississippi has a dedicated library space surrounding the Living Room on Deck 1. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A small shop located on Deck 1 sells Viking-branded products (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Restaurant aboard Viking Mississippi serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner in an open-seating environment (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A Deluxe Veranda stateroom on Viking Mississippi, with beds in twin configuration (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Sun Terrace on Deck 5 aboard Viking MIssissippi offers plenty of places to relax in the sun (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The infinity plunge pool located at the stern of Deck 5 aboard Viking MIssissippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The River Cafe aboard Viking Mississippi provides a scenic place for casual meals (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sunset snacks in the River Cafe aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sunset on the Mississippi aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Diners enjoy dinner in The Restaurant as Viking Mississippi speeds northbound (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Restaurant as passengers finish up dinner aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Explorers' Lounge aboard Viking Mississippi, at night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Nighttime entertainment ranges from piano to jazz bands to harpists aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Cabin corridors are wide and spacious, and recall Viking's ocean and European river fleet (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The aft elevators aboard Viking Mississippi (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Viking Mississippi is one of the largest passenger vessels to ply the river. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Read more about Viking Mississippi by reading our ship profile and full review here, with full ratings to come once our sailing is completed.