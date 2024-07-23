Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Royal Caribbean calls Utopia of the Seas, "The Biggest Weekend Ever".
An all-out party at sea, Utopia of the Seas is the sixth Oasis-class vessel built by Royal Caribbean, and the first Oasis-class ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.
More telling, it is also the first new ship the line has built in decades to debut on the short three-and-four-night cruise run to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's own Perfect Day at CocoCay. The last time the line did this, it was 1990 and Nordic Empress -- later Empress of the Seas -- was the new ship on the block.
Utopia of the Seas may not be the biggest cruise ship in the world -- it ranks second-largest, after Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas -- but it packs in more bars, lounges and entertainment options than a small city, with accommodations that range from budget-offerings to suites fit for royalty.
Utopia of the Seas also introduces some new concepts for Royal Caribbean, including the Pesky Parrot bar and the Royal Railway -- a state-of-the-art experience that mimics the dining car on a railroad, at sea.
Here's a look at what Utopia of the Seas has to offer cruisers:
Utopia of the Seas boasts several new features and relocated dining venues, not to mention the ship's two new Solarium Suites perched high atop the ship's navigation bridge.
Chief among these is the new Pesky Parrot bar that replaces the old Bionic Bar found on sister Wonder of the Seas. Outfitted with cabana-style decor, LED displays with whimsical animations, and (eventually) a sarcastic animatitronic parrot named Brian, this is the hangout aboard Utopia of the Seas.
Another new space - the Royal Railway - is an entertainment attraction set aboard a replica train dining car that is one of the hottest spots aboard Utopia of the Seas.
One of our favorite new features aboard Utopia of the Seas are the fantastic Solarium Suites situated all the way at the front of the ship. Expect to see these gorgeous accommodations on other Royal Caribbean ships.
Everywhere you go on Utopia of the Seas, something is worthy of a photograph or an audible gasp. The ship may be the sixth in class, but credit has to go to Royal Caribbean for finding ways to continually surprise and delight.
While Utopia of the Seas has plenty of standard staterooms that are perfectly fine and cozy - but we dare you to remain unimpressed by the lofty (literally) Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite aboard Utopia of the Seas.
Although much of the entertainment onboard is geared towards teenagers and adults eager to party into the wee hours, Royal Caribbean has not neglected its youngest cruisers on Utopia of the Seas:
Sure, the title of "World's Biggest Cruise Ship" was claimed by Royal Caribbean's own Icon of the Seas back in January. But it's no slouch being second-largest in the world - and the fleet.
To learn more about Utopia of the Seas, visit our Utopia of the Seas ship review, our Utopia of the Seas news blog, and read about why this could very well be the ultimate party ship at sea.