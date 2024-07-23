Royal Caribbean calls Utopia of the Seas, "The Biggest Weekend Ever".

An all-out party at sea, Utopia of the Seas is the sixth Oasis-class vessel built by Royal Caribbean, and the first Oasis-class ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.

More telling, it is also the first new ship the line has built in decades to debut on the short three-and-four-night cruise run to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's own Perfect Day at CocoCay. The last time the line did this, it was 1990 and Nordic Empress -- later Empress of the Seas -- was the new ship on the block.

Utopia of the Seas (background) and Vision of the Seas (foreground) at Perfect Day at CocoCay on July 17, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Utopia of the Seas may not be the biggest cruise ship in the world -- it ranks second-largest, after Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas -- but it packs in more bars, lounges and entertainment options than a small city, with accommodations that range from budget-offerings to suites fit for royalty.

Utopia of the Seas also introduces some new concepts for Royal Caribbean, including the Pesky Parrot bar and the Royal Railway -- a state-of-the-art experience that mimics the dining car on a railroad, at sea.

Here's a look at what Utopia of the Seas has to offer cruisers: