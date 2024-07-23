Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Crewmembers line the rails as Utopia of the Seas arrives in Florida for the first time (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Photos of Utopia of the Seas: Royal Caribbean's Biggest Weekend Ever

Royal Caribbean calls Utopia of the Seas, "The Biggest Weekend Ever".

An all-out party at sea, Utopia of the Seas is the sixth Oasis-class vessel built by Royal Caribbean, and the first Oasis-class ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.

More telling, it is also the first new ship the line has built in decades to debut on the short three-and-four-night cruise run to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's own Perfect Day at CocoCay. The last time the line did this, it was 1990 and Nordic Empress -- later Empress of the Seas -- was the new ship on the block.

Utopia of the Seas (background) and Vision of the Seas (foreground) at Perfect Day at CocoCay on July 17, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas may not be the biggest cruise ship in the world -- it ranks second-largest, after Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas -- but it packs in more bars, lounges and entertainment options than a small city, with accommodations that range from budget-offerings to suites fit for royalty.

Utopia of the Seas also introduces some new concepts for Royal Caribbean, including the Pesky Parrot bar and the Royal Railway -- a state-of-the-art experience that mimics the dining car on a railroad, at sea.

Here's a look at what Utopia of the Seas has to offer cruisers:

Utopia of the Seas' Newest Features Are a Win

The Pesky Parrot aboard Utopia of the Seas takes up the space formerly occupied by The Bionic Bar on other vessels (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas boasts several new features and relocated dining venues, not to mention the ship's two new Solarium Suites perched high atop the ship's navigation bridge.

Chief among these is the new Pesky Parrot bar that replaces the old Bionic Bar found on sister Wonder of the Seas. Outfitted with cabana-style decor, LED displays with whimsical animations, and (eventually) a sarcastic animatitronic parrot named Brian, this is the hangout aboard Utopia of the Seas.

The Pesky Parrot. Note the digital LED "windows" in the background (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Pesky Parrot's decor is whimsical and fun (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Crewmembers at The Pesky Parrot wear fun uniforms that highlight the casual nature of the bar (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Martini mixing at The Pesky Parrot aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
View of Utopia of the Seas' Pesky Parrot Bar (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Utopia of the Seas' Pesky Parrot is a brand new venue for Royal Caribbean (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Another new space - the Royal Railway - is an entertainment attraction set aboard a replica train dining car that is one of the hottest spots aboard Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia Station -- actually the aft stairwell landing on Deck 4 - reveals Royal Caribbean's Utopia Station aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Preview of Royal Caribbean's Royal Railway (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Royal Railway menu and ticket (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
One of our favorite new features aboard Utopia of the Seas are the fantastic Solarium Suites situated all the way at the front of the ship. Expect to see these gorgeous accommodations on other Royal Caribbean ships.

The two Solarium Suites aboard Utopia of the Seas are a brand-new category of cabin for Royal Caribbean (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The bedroom of Solarium Suite 14130 aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
There's no tub in the Solarium Suites, but an expansive shower with luxury fittings will do the trick (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Closets are cleverly hidden behind the master bedroom in the Solarium Suites on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The view overlooking the bow from the living room of Solarium Suite 14130 aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas is Larger than Life

Everywhere you go on Utopia of the Seas, something is worthy of a photograph or an audible gasp. The ship may be the sixth in class, but credit has to go to Royal Caribbean for finding ways to continually surprise and delight.

The Rising Tide Bar traverses from Deck 5 to Deck 8 over the span of about 15 minutes (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The outdoor Trellis Bar is located on Deck 8 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Music Hall on Utopia of the Seas spans two decks (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
One of several main pools aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
View of Utopia of the Seas' Aqua Dunes Mini Golf course (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Spotlight Karaoke aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Royal Promenade aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stairwell artwork aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Coastal Kitchen is reserved exclusively for guests in top suites on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Coastal Kitchen aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The entrance to the Windjammer Buffet aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
View of Utopia of the Seas from "the bridge" in the Windjammer Buffet (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas: The Suite Life

While Utopia of the Seas has plenty of standard staterooms that are perfectly fine and cozy - but we dare you to remain unimpressed by the lofty (literally) Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite aboard Utopia of the Seas.

The living area (and balcony) of the Ultimate Family Suite aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Make an entrance with the slide in the Ultimate Family Suite on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The staircase in the Ultimate Family Suite plays a jaunty tune as you ascend or descend. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The small kitchen and play area in the Ultimate Family Suite on Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Kids in the Ultimate Family Suite have four bunks on two beds to choose from (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A small door lets tiny cruisers crawl beteen rooms (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Each bathroom in the Ultimate Family Suite is unique in decor (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The master bedroom in the Ultimate Family Suite aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The living area of the Royal Loft Suite, complete with self-playing piano (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Royal Loft Suite even has its own piano. Don't play? The piano will play for you! (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Master Bedroom in Royal Caribbean's Royal Loft Suite (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The second bedroom in the Royal Loft Suite has a ceiling-mounted retractable TV (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The lavish bathroom of the Royal Loft Suite aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas Boasts Creative Kids Areas

Although much of the entertainment onboard is geared towards teenagers and adults eager to party into the wee hours, Royal Caribbean has not neglected its youngest cruisers on Utopia of the Seas:

AO Juniors aboard Utopia of the Seas has fun storefront "sets" (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Adventure Ocean Juniors aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
AO Juniors, aboard Utopia of the Seas, caters to guests aged 3 to 5. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The AO Babies room at Adventure Ocean aboard Utopia of the Seas attracts the line's youngest cruisers (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Adventure Ocean's AO Arena is designed for kids aged 6-12 years (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Interactive gaming tables at AO Arena aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Second-Biggest Cruise Ship In the World: Utopia of the Seas

Sure, the title of "World's Biggest Cruise Ship" was claimed by Royal Caribbean's own Icon of the Seas back in January. But it's no slouch being second-largest in the world - and the fleet.

View of Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas, docked in CocoCay (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Utopia of the Seas (left) and Vision of the Seas (right) at Perfect Day. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Utopia of the Seas (background) and Vision of the Seas (foreground) at Perfect Day at CocoCay on July 17, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
One of many hot tubs that line the upper decks of Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Splashaway Bay aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Testing out the FlowRider aboard Utopia of the Seas on July 11, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Central Park aboard Utopia of the Seas, with Park Cafe at left (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Rehersals take place at the AquaTheater aboard Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Learn More about Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas sails into Port Canaveral, Florida (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
To learn more about Utopia of the Seas, visit our Utopia of the Seas ship review, our Utopia of the Seas news blog, and read about why this could very well be the ultimate party ship at sea.

