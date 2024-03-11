1. Cabins Aboard Sun Princess Are a Great Improvement

A Cove Balcony stateroom on Deck 6 aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

For the first time since the 1990s, Princess has entirely re-thought its cabin design and layout. And while cabins on Sun Princess share some structural similarities with Carnival's Excel-class ships (think Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee), fittings, fixtures and soft furnishings are all different and elevated.

Bathrooms in standard cabins aboard Sun Princess are compact but well-designed (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Gone, too, is Princess' trademark walk-in closet, replaced instead with a more traditional closet, albeit one with frosted panelling that gives the room a very upscale look.

Deluxe Balcony Stateroom, Deck 14, aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Standard balconies are small but functional. A strange quirk is that these do not have any exterior lighting.

Deluxe Balconies aboard Sun Princess have a small, but adequate, seating area (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sun Princess adds numerous spacious suites to the overall lineup of accommodations. This is coupled with the addition of a private lounge -- the Signature Lounge all the way aft on decks 15 and 16 -- provided exclusively for guests in top-of-the-line suites.

Sky Suites aboard Sun Princess average 1262 square feet and include two bedrooms and a living area (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The master bedroom in a Sky Suite aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

A spacious Penthouse Suite aboard Sky Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Penthouse Suites aboard Sun Princess include semi-separated living and sleeping areas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Spanning Decks 15 and 16, the Signature Lounge aboard Sun Princess is available for the use of guests in top-of-the-line suites (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The views from the lower level of the Signature Lounge are spectacular - even in bad weather (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Finally, cabin corridors are crisp and wide, for the most part, with touchless door access enabled thanks to Princess's Medallion technology. And, unlike our experience on some of the older ships in the fleet, our Medallions have worked flawlessly so far aboard Sun Princess.