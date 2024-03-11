Princess Cruises' new Sun Princess set sail on its maiden voyage just a few weeks ago, after being delivered to Princess from Italy's Fincantieri shipyard February 14, 2024.
Cruise Critic recently embarked the 177,882-ton ship in Barcelona for a quick voyage to Athens -- and a look at what Princess Cruises' first all-new ship in over a decade has to offer.
For the first time since the 1990s, Princess has entirely re-thought its cabin design and layout. And while cabins on Sun Princess share some structural similarities with Carnival's Excel-class ships (think Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee), fittings, fixtures and soft furnishings are all different and elevated.
Gone, too, is Princess' trademark walk-in closet, replaced instead with a more traditional closet, albeit one with frosted panelling that gives the room a very upscale look.
Standard balconies are small but functional. A strange quirk is that these do not have any exterior lighting.
Sun Princess adds numerous spacious suites to the overall lineup of accommodations. This is coupled with the addition of a private lounge -- the Signature Lounge all the way aft on decks 15 and 16 -- provided exclusively for guests in top-of-the-line suites.
Finally, cabin corridors are crisp and wide, for the most part, with touchless door access enabled thanks to Princess's Medallion technology. And, unlike our experience on some of the older ships in the fleet, our Medallions have worked flawlessly so far aboard Sun Princess.
The shows in The Dome aren't ready yet (more on that below), but the space itself is finished, and it lives up to the hype, particularly on our rainy, stormy embarkation day in Barcelona. Despite the weather, The Dome felt like a little oasis amid the unpleasant conditions.
But with capacity for just over 200 guests -- a fraction of the 4,000-plus passengers Sun Princess can carry -- expect a lounger here to be a hot-ticket item.
Princess developed its Piazza-style atrium concept back in 2006 and debuted it aboard Crown Princess. Flanked by glass elevators and quiet water features and bookended by The International Cafe and the wine-themed Vines, the Piazza has been a sort of oasis of calm on every Princess ship since.
That's all changed aboard Sun Princess. The Piazza here is similar to the amphitheater concept found on Costa Toscana, and the thudding music at embarkation sets the tone: This is an active space for active cruisers.
Gone are the classical duos and pianists that graced the space on past ships. Aboard Sun Princess, the vibe at The Piazza is all about Zumba classes, interactive gameshows, vocal performances and other high-energy events throughout the day.
Those activities bleed into the spaces around The Piazza, including Crooners, the International Cafe, the Japanese specialty restaurant Makoto Ocean, and others. You can't escape it, and that will either be good or bad depending on your tastes.
In addition to all the new features, several past Princess favorites have returned aboard Sun Princess.
These include Sabatin's, with its upscale decor and clever backlit "windows" showcasing the Italian countryside; and the Crown Grill, Princess' long-running steakhouse specialty restaurant that trades heavy Americana decor for a more bistro-style that is classy and modern.
Sometimes, this re-imagining isn't a win: The Wheelhouse Bar, always a clubby, nautical-soaked watering hole on past Princess ships, has been stripped of much of its charm in its iteration aboard Sun Princess.
Unlike some new ships, Sun Princess truly embraces the sea. Windows grace nearly every public room, flooding them with natural light and sea views that are both appreciated and, these days, increasingly rare on big ships that tend to be quite inward-facing.
Even if views overlook a lifeboat or a technical deck, we love to see Princess' Cruises commitment to the sea expand to its newest vessel. In many ways, Sun Princess offers more views of the sea than the line's previous Royal -class ships.
That connection to the sea applies to the outer decks aboard Sun Princess. Pool deck spaces are wide and numerous, and the ship's top-deck areas are generous enough to handle the number of people onboard.
The Sea View Terrace, all the way forward on decks 16 and 15 (but accessible from Deck 17 by way of The Dome or the pass-through decks on the port and starboard sides), is reminiscent of similar spaces aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships, but is a welcomed addition to the outer deck spaces aboard Sun Princess.
Be sure to check out the "secret" viewing areas outside Bellini's Cocktail Bar and Coffee Currents on Deck 7; it's a nice place to watch arrival and departure from port.
There's no getting around it: A lot of the most-touted features aboard Sun Princess are still not ready for prime-time as of its second voyage.
These include the new Park19 activity area on Deck 19, which is still awaiting parts and, we're told, final safety checks.
Other venues that are still not operational include the specialized production shows in the Princess Arena on decks 6 and 7 forward and those meant for The Dome on Deck 19; the Love by Britto specialty dining venue, which remains under construction with no word on an opening date; and Princess's new Spellbound combination dinner-magic-and-cocktail experience.
Princess has confirmed that the following features will be ready soon:
Dome shows will begin March 19.
Arena shows will begin rolling out March 29.
Park19 is open, minus the ropes course, which will be completed March 29, and RollGlider, which will be done April 27.
Spellbound is being tested on this voyage; it should be operational by March 19.
Other small changes aboard Sun Princess are still present, including the renaming of Kai Sushi by Makoto to Makoto Ocean -- a last-minute change that will require the ship's signage to be swapped out at some point. Until then, the venue is referred to by both terms depending on which source you read (the website, deck plan or Princess Patter).
Princess says Sun Princess is evolutionary rather than revolutionary but we are inclined to disagree. So much of Sun Princess is dramatically different from any other vessel in the fleet that to step onboard is almost to enter an entirely new cruise line.
But as the theme from The Love Boat reminds us, Sun Princess is nothing if not exciting and new. It is a ship that, at first glance, promises to take Princess Cruises in a bold new direction.
Whether passengers, loyal or new, will fall in love with the bold new choices, is the big question.