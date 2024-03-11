You may also like
Sun Princess in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Exciting and New: Come Aboard Princess Cruises' All-New Sun Princess

Sun Princess in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Senior Editor, News and Features
Aaron Saunders
Last updated
Mar 11, 2024
Read time
6 min read

Princess Cruises' new Sun Princess set sail on its maiden voyage just a few weeks ago, after being delivered to Princess from Italy's Fincantieri shipyard February 14, 2024.

Cruise Critic recently embarked the 177,882-ton ship in Barcelona for a quick voyage to Athens -- and a look at what Princess Cruises' first all-new ship in over a decade has to offer.

On This Page

1. Cabins Aboard Sun Princess Are a Great Improvement

A Cove Balcony stateroom on Deck 6 aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

For the first time since the 1990s, Princess has entirely re-thought its cabin design and layout. And while cabins on Sun Princess share some structural similarities with Carnival's Excel-class ships (think Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee), fittings, fixtures and soft furnishings are all different and elevated.

Bathrooms in standard cabins aboard Sun Princess are compact but well-designed (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Gone, too, is Princess' trademark walk-in closet, replaced instead with a more traditional closet, albeit one with frosted panelling that gives the room a very upscale look.

Deluxe Balcony Stateroom, Deck 14, aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Standard balconies are small but functional. A strange quirk is that these do not have any exterior lighting.

Deluxe Balconies aboard Sun Princess have a small, but adequate, seating area (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sun Princess adds numerous spacious suites to the overall lineup of accommodations. This is coupled with the addition of a private lounge -- the Signature Lounge all the way aft on decks 15 and 16 -- provided exclusively for guests in top-of-the-line suites.

Sky Suites aboard Sun Princess average 1262 square feet and include two bedrooms and a living area (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The master bedroom in a Sky Suite aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
A spacious Penthouse Suite aboard Sky Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Penthouse Suites aboard Sun Princess include semi-separated living and sleeping areas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Spanning Decks 15 and 16, the Signature Lounge aboard Sun Princess is available for the use of guests in top-of-the-line suites (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The views from the lower level of the Signature Lounge are spectacular - even in bad weather (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Finally, cabin corridors are crisp and wide, for the most part, with touchless door access enabled thanks to Princess's Medallion technology. And, unlike our experience on some of the older ships in the fleet, our Medallions have worked flawlessly so far aboard Sun Princess.

Passenger corridor aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

2. The Dome Area Is a Great Feature

With capacity for just 250 people, expect The Dome to remain popular by day and night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The shows in The Dome aren't ready yet (more on that below), but the space itself is finished, and it lives up to the hype, particularly on our rainy, stormy embarkation day in Barcelona. Despite the weather, The Dome felt like a little oasis amid the unpleasant conditions.

The Dome, quite possibly the most anticipated feature on Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

But with capacity for just over 200 guests -- a fraction of the 4,000-plus passengers Sun Princess can carry -- expect a lounger here to be a hot-ticket item.

3. The Piazza Aboard Sun Princess Offers High-Octane Energy

By day, the Piazza is home to active Zumba classes, dance lessons, and other high-energy events (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Princess developed its Piazza-style atrium concept back in 2006 and debuted it aboard Crown Princess. Flanked by glass elevators and quiet water features and bookended by The International Cafe and the wine-themed Vines, the Piazza has been a sort of oasis of calm on every Princess ship since.

That's all changed aboard Sun Princess. The Piazza here is similar to the amphitheater concept found on Costa Toscana, and the thudding music at embarkation sets the tone: This is an active space for active cruisers.

By night, the Piazza becomes the space for musical performances, game shows and dancing (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Gone are the classical duos and pianists that graced the space on past ships. Aboard Sun Princess, the vibe at The Piazza is all about Zumba classes, interactive gameshows, vocal performances and other high-energy events throughout the day.

Those activities bleed into the spaces around The Piazza, including Crooners, the International Cafe, the Japanese specialty restaurant Makoto Ocean, and others. You can't escape it, and that will either be good or bad depending on your tastes.

4. Past Princess Favorites Return in Reimagined Form

Sabatini's is one of the few windowless spaces onboard, but the room makes up for it with clever backlit panels showing the Italian countryside (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

In addition to all the new features, several past Princess favorites have returned aboard Sun Princess.

These include Sabatin's, with its upscale decor and clever backlit "windows" showcasing the Italian countryside; and the Crown Grill, Princess' long-running steakhouse specialty restaurant that trades heavy Americana decor for a more bistro-style that is classy and modern.

Favorites like The Crown Grill return aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Crown Grill aboard Sun Princess can seat up to 132 people (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Crown Grill aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Wheelhouse Bar on Sun Princess has lost much of its nautical charm, compared with other Princess ships. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sometimes, this re-imagining isn't a win: The Wheelhouse Bar, always a clubby, nautical-soaked watering hole on past Princess ships, has been stripped of much of its charm in its iteration aboard Sun Princess.

5. Sun Princess Enhances its Connection With the Sea

The views from Makoto Ocean on Sun Princess are sublime. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Unlike some new ships, Sun Princess truly embraces the sea. Windows grace nearly every public room, flooding them with natural light and sea views that are both appreciated and, these days, increasingly rare on big ships that tend to be quite inward-facing.

The gorgeous Horizons Dining Room features two storeys of glass looking over the ship's stern (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Natural light filters into Sun Princess from every angle, including this shopping corridor on Deck 7 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Even if views overlook a lifeboat or a technical deck, we love to see Princess' Cruises commitment to the sea expand to its newest vessel. In many ways, Sun Princess offers more views of the sea than the line's previous Royal -class ships.

The main pool area aboard Sun Princess includes two swimming pools (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

That connection to the sea applies to the outer decks aboard Sun Princess. Pool deck spaces are wide and numerous, and the ship's top-deck areas are generous enough to handle the number of people onboard.

The Sea View Terrace is located all the way forward, ahead of The Dome, on Deck 17 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Sea View Terrace, all the way forward on decks 16 and 15 (but accessible from Deck 17 by way of The Dome or the pass-through decks on the port and starboard sides), is reminiscent of similar spaces aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships, but is a welcomed addition to the outer deck spaces aboard Sun Princess.

Outdoor viewing spots exist on Deck 7 on either side of the Piazza Atrium. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Be sure to check out the "secret" viewing areas outside Bellini's Cocktail Bar and Coffee Currents on Deck 7; it's a nice place to watch arrival and departure from port.

6. Some of Sun Princess's Newest Features Are Still Under Construction

A number of things are still to be completed aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

There's no getting around it: A lot of the most-touted features aboard Sun Princess are still not ready for prime-time as of its second voyage.

These include the new Park19 activity area on Deck 19, which is still awaiting parts and, we're told, final safety checks.

The Park19 activity deck was still under construction on our voyage aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Eventually, this will be a multi-colored, multi-waterjet splash park (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Other venues that are still not operational include the specialized production shows in the Princess Arena on decks 6 and 7 forward and those meant for The Dome on Deck 19; the Love by Britto specialty dining venue, which remains under construction with no word on an opening date; and Princess's new Spellbound combination dinner-magic-and-cocktail experience.

Princess has confirmed that the following features will be ready soon:

  • Dome shows will begin March 19.

  • Arena shows will begin rolling out March 29.

  • Park19 is open, minus the ropes course, which will be completed March 29, and RollGlider, which will be done April 27.

  • Spellbound is being tested on this voyage; it should be operational by March 19.

Other small changes aboard Sun Princess are still present, including the renaming of Kai Sushi by Makoto to Makoto Ocean -- a last-minute change that will require the ship's signage to be swapped out at some point. Until then, the venue is referred to by both terms depending on which source you read (the website, deck plan or Princess Patter).

7. Sun Princess Takes The Line in a New Direction

Sun Princess docked at Palma de Mallorca on March 10, 2024 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Princess says Sun Princess is evolutionary rather than revolutionary but we are inclined to disagree. So much of Sun Princess is dramatically different from any other vessel in the fleet that to step onboard is almost to enter an entirely new cruise line.

A close look at The Sphere, one of Sun Princess' most distinctive features (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

But as the theme from The Love Boat reminds us, Sun Princess is nothing if not exciting and new. It is a ship that, at first glance, promises to take Princess Cruises in a bold new direction.

Whether passengers, loyal or new, will fall in love with the bold new choices, is the big question.

Publish date March 11, 2024
How was this article?
