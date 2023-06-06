Photos of Silver Spirit's Refurbishment

La Terrazza

No longer one big buffet for breakfast and lunch, La Terrazza was redesigned into three stations. One dishes up a.m. omelets, and switches to pasta and stir-fries midday (all ordered via a server). Another blends smoothies and veggie juices to order, and transforms to a dessert mecca at lunchtime. Lines are virtually nonexistent, as servers will retrieve any dish, any time. The Italian dinner menu remains table service only, with modern menu updates, such as tableside antipasti.