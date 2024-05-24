With the rush of new ships slowing down at Norwegian Cruise Lines -- at least until spring 2025 when Norwegian Aqua debuts -- the line has been getting back to a refurbishment schedule to keep some of its older ships more modern.
Norwegian Joy isn't all that old, at least in cruise ship years; it launched in 2017. But it is unique among the ships in Norwegian's Breakaway-Plus category. The 3,804-passenger ship was originally built for the Chinese market, which you can still see in its hull art, created by artist Tan Ping. Norwegian pulled it back to sail in North America in 2018.
At that time, the ship received an extensive refurbishment to make it more appealing to North Americans (and to closer mirror sister ship Norwegian Bliss). The ship now sails a variety of itineraries: in 2024 through 2026, it will homeport in five separate homeports: Manhattan, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle and Port Canaveral.
A ship that sails in that many destinations needs to be versatile. So in early 2024, Norwegian Joy received another refurbishment that added areas mostly meant to appeal to adults.
I sailed on a seven-night cruise to Bermuda from New York to check out the changes. Here are photos of what I found:
The adults-only Vibe Beach Club is a hit on all of the Norwegian ships -- the weeklong passes regularly sell out. (Your best shot to getting a pass is booking online as soon as it becomes available, or racing to guest services to buy one when you embark).
On Norwegian Joy, the line cleared out the Laser Tag area to expand Vibe so it's now on two levels. There are shaded pergolas and loungers on the top. The main level has a bar, two hot tubs and private cabanas for rent.
Note: The cabanas aren't separate rooms, like you see on many ships. Instead, they are shaded pergola beds. You can get the same kind of beds for free up on the second floor of Vibe.
Norwegian gave me a Vibe pass for the week, and I have to admit, this is one extra on the ship that I would gladly pay for, every time.
That's partly due to the layout of Norwegian Joy's Lido. The pools are very small, a holdover from the ship's original design for China, where passengers eschew the sun more than North Americans. On our sunny Sea Days, loungers were packed in the Lido and other areas. It was a zoo.
In contrast, Vibe Beach Club was relaxed, with little noise or music. Even on the top levels, drink service was constant, and served with a smile. It really felt like an oasis from the rest of the ship.
Norwegian Joy also gained a Thermal Suite in the 2024 refurbishment, one that has now become the largest in the fleet. I was given a pass to the Thermal Suite as well, and I have to say, it's very impressive and perhaps my favorite at sea.
Entrance to the Thermal Suite is by a special card that you're given at the spa reception. The area was carved out from the space where the Galaxy Pavillon virtual reality complex was.
The main area has 42 heated loungers, almost all with ocean views. It's all very airy and light.
If you don't want to sit on a heated lounger, there are also round loungers where I saw plenty of people napping during a sea day.
The Thermal Suite has four special "Four Senses" chairs that are meant to surround you in a relaxing meditative atmosphere. I tried one out for the 20 minute cycle. Basically, bird and forest sounds surround you, while the colors change on the chair. I didn't get much out of it, to be honest, but then, it's hard to pry me out of those heated thermal chairs since I love them so much.
What I really loved about the Thermal Suite specialty spaces -- the sauna, the steam room, the snow room and the salt room -- is that they were actually large enough for multiple people to sit inside without feeling uncomfy.
I don't know about you, but I really hate being in spa rooms where you are too close to other sweating (or shivering, when you're in a snow room) people. It gives me the ick.
I also liked that Norwegian has picked up on the trend of cold plunge (or what I call the painful part of a spa regimen). The Thermal Suite has a VERY COLD plunge pool -- I could only put my feet in -- and the snow room is just as large as the other rooms.
The only bummer on our sailing was that the Thalassotherapy hot tub did not have its jets working. That's a bummer of an experience, and the line did refund passengers who bought a Thermal Suite pass some money because it couldn't be used to its potential.
Besides adding the Thermal Suite, Mandara Spa received an upgrade too. The space now has a lovely relaxation room where you go before treatments. I love a separate relaxation room in a spa; they do set a tone before you get a treatment.
The locker rooms were also large enough where you could change and get ready without feeling cramped. I loved the natural light in here.
Would I buy both a Vibe Beach Club pass and a Thermal Suite pass on my own? Probably not, as both add ons cost $250 per person and $299 per person for a weeklong cruise, respectively. I would weigh the itinerary and check the weather before booking. If you're on a sunny itinerary, the Vibe Beach Club is a no brainer. If the weather looks bad and you're a spa lover, the Thermal Suite is a nice treat.
So what if you're an adult looking for your own space and don't want to pay extra? Spice H2O is adults-only during the day until 7 p.m., when theme parties often take place.
That said, Spice H2O is definitely not a place to relax. The bar is busy, and so is the hot tub, which can accommodate 39 people!
Chair hogs are out in force at Spice H2O. If you want a lounger here, definitely come early and be prepared to defend your turf.
At night, Spice H2O opens up for theme parties. I attended the 80s Theme Party (of course, what would you expect from someone who goes on 80s theme cruises?) It was well attended by not just us Gen Xers, but all ages getting out on the dance floor or just singing along at the bar. One of the best theme parties at sea I've attended recently.
Lest it seem that Norwegian Joy is all go go go, the ship does have a magnificent Observation Lounge that still looks great, despite having a chunk taken out of it for 24 more balcony cabins during the refurb.
The Observation Lounge is a great place to go and hit refresh, no matter what time of day. A complimentary snack bar changes during the day, from breakfast items to lunch sandwiches to hearty afternoon snacks.
There's also a Starbucks in the Observation Lounge, one of two on the ship. To have Starbucks included in your drink package, you need to upgrade to Premium at Sea. Given the amount of people I saw carrying cups around, the extra fee didn't deter many from their caffeine fix.
Adding more cabins to Norwegian Joy does come with a cost: more people. My May 2024 sailing had 4,393 passengers onboard -- and when the sun came out during a Sea Day, the Lido deck was one big scramble for chairs.
Much like Carnival Firenze -- another ship originally built for the Chinese that I recently sailed (see my Carnival Firenze photos) -- Norwegian Joy's pools are very small and only take up a fraction of the Lido Deck. It's a bit odd and means the ship lacks the oval seating configuration around the pool that most cruisers are used to.
One thing that I loved on Norwegian Joy is that the ship has specified which pool is for which audience. So one pool is designated adults-only....
....while the other pool -- called the Main Pool, but it's not that big -- is, by default, for families. The location makes sense, as it's the pool closest to the waterpark and the water slides.
This is the first Norwegian cruise I have taken since the line switched up its entertainment strategy, moving away from Broadway musicals in the main theater. I saw Elements, the new show on Norwegian Joy, and while the aerialists and gymnasts were impressive, I found myself missing Footloose, the musical that was previously on the ship. Others I talked to on the ship felt the same way.
The Cavern Club is a popular venue on Norwegian Joy, and people came in to grab seats for the Beatles shows (as well as a Bee Gees/ABBA singalong and adult karaoke) nearly an hour before the event started.
The lack of seating meant that there were a lot of perturbed Boomers at the shows I attended. If Norwegian continues to have programming aimed at a demographic that's aging, I hope they look into providing better seating options.
For the younger set, The Social provided a lively nightclub atmosphere starting around 11 p.m. There were a fair share of young adults and 20somethings on my cruise, and so the Social was definitely busy.