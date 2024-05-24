Spacious Thermal Suite Cements Mandara Spa as One of the Best at Sea

Norwegian Joy also gained a Thermal Suite in the 2024 refurbishment, one that has now become the largest in the fleet. I was given a pass to the Thermal Suite as well, and I have to say, it's very impressive and perhaps my favorite at sea.

Thermal suite entrance on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Entrance to the Thermal Suite is by a special card that you're given at the spa reception. The area was carved out from the space where the Galaxy Pavillon virtual reality complex was.

Spa loungers on Norwegian Joy's Thermal Suite (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The main area has 42 heated loungers, almost all with ocean views. It's all very airy and light.

Circular seating in the Thermal Suite on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

If you don't want to sit on a heated lounger, there are also round loungers where I saw plenty of people napping during a sea day.

Four Senses spa chairs in Norwegian Joy's Thermal Suite (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Thermal Suite has four special "Four Senses" chairs that are meant to surround you in a relaxing meditative atmosphere. I tried one out for the 20 minute cycle. Basically, bird and forest sounds surround you, while the colors change on the chair. I didn't get much out of it, to be honest, but then, it's hard to pry me out of those heated thermal chairs since I love them so much.

Thermal suite sauna on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

What I really loved about the Thermal Suite specialty spaces -- the sauna, the steam room, the snow room and the salt room -- is that they were actually large enough for multiple people to sit inside without feeling uncomfy.

Salt room in Thermal Suite on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

I don't know about you, but I really hate being in spa rooms where you are too close to other sweating (or shivering, when you're in a snow room) people. It gives me the ick.

Thermal suite snow room on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

I also liked that Norwegian has picked up on the trend of cold plunge (or what I call the painful part of a spa regimen). The Thermal Suite has a VERY COLD plunge pool -- I could only put my feet in -- and the snow room is just as large as the other rooms.

Pool in Thermal Suite on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The only bummer on our sailing was that the Thalassotherapy hot tub did not have its jets working. That's a bummer of an experience, and the line did refund passengers who bought a Thermal Suite pass some money because it couldn't be used to its potential.

Thermal suite relaxation room on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Besides adding the Thermal Suite, Mandara Spa received an upgrade too. The space now has a lovely relaxation room where you go before treatments. I love a separate relaxation room in a spa; they do set a tone before you get a treatment.

Mandara Spa locker room on Norwegian Joy (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The locker rooms were also large enough where you could change and get ready without feeling cramped. I loved the natural light in here.

Would I buy both a Vibe Beach Club pass and a Thermal Suite pass on my own? Probably not, as both add ons cost $250 per person and $299 per person for a weeklong cruise, respectively. I would weigh the itinerary and check the weather before booking. If you're on a sunny itinerary, the Vibe Beach Club is a no brainer. If the weather looks bad and you're a spa lover, the Thermal Suite is a nice treat.