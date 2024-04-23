MSC is one of the fastest growing cruise lines in the world, and while it may be based in Europe, the line has been continually expanding its U.S. presence over the last two decades. Basing ships in Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), New York and Galveston, the line’s largest-ever newbuild, MSC World America, will make its debut Stateside next year (see our review of its sister-ship, MSC World Europa, here).

In addition to MSC World America, MSC’s presence in the Caribbean includes some of its newest and most innovative big ships, like MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside and MSC Seashore, along with the smaller MSC Divina.

MSC's logo on the funnel of MSC Magnifica (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

But the “smallest” (we use this only in the most relative of terms!) ship in MSC’s Caribbean deployment is the perfectly-sized, 2,550-passenger MSC Magnifica. Part of the line’s Musica-class ships, MSC Magnifica debuted in 2010 and even sailed MSC’s World Cruise in 2023.

Cruise Critic hopped aboard MSC Magnifica in April 2024 for a quick 3-night cruise from Miami to Key West and Nassau – and found plenty to like about MSC’s more intimate class of ship, even if it does lack some of the bells-and-whistles like the MSC Yacht Club that its larger fleetmates have.