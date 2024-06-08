Disney Cruise Line made its first stop at its long-awaited new private “island” in the Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

We put the word island in quotes, because Lookout Cay isn’t a separate island on its own, as Disney’s other private port, Castaway Cay. Instead, Lookout Cay is 110 acres at the southern end of the Bahamian island of Eleuthera. (Eleuthera is better known in travel circles for luxury resorts in the north and middle part of the island).

Disney Magic docked at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

In its agreement with the Bahamas for the land, drawn up in 2019, Disney agreed to develop only 20% of the property for low density use and to build the property in a sustainable manner. Local Bahamians are also allowed to visit Lookout Cay on a day pass basis (although with the population of Eleuthera concentrated at the other end of the island, Disney is not expecting a huge influx; Community Days for island residents are being planned).

People taking photos at the Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point photo opp stop (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

I spent about seven hours at Lookout Cay on the line’s maiden voyage, a three-day preview sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Disney Magic. The ship sailed with 2,120 guests, with about 30% of the people onboard consisting of media, influencers, Disney staff or travel agents. Unusual for a Disney sailing, there were only 300 children onboard.

It wasn’t nearly enough time to do everything – and not quite everything is ready – but I was able to get a good feel of what Disney is trying to accomplish: a more authentic immersion into the culture of the Bahamas.

Here’s what you need to know about Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – with plenty of photos.