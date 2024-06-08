Disney Cruise Line made its first stop at its long-awaited new private “island” in the Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
We put the word island in quotes, because Lookout Cay isn’t a separate island on its own, as Disney’s other private port, Castaway Cay. Instead, Lookout Cay is 110 acres at the southern end of the Bahamian island of Eleuthera. (Eleuthera is better known in travel circles for luxury resorts in the north and middle part of the island).
In its agreement with the Bahamas for the land, drawn up in 2019, Disney agreed to develop only 20% of the property for low density use and to build the property in a sustainable manner. Local Bahamians are also allowed to visit Lookout Cay on a day pass basis (although with the population of Eleuthera concentrated at the other end of the island, Disney is not expecting a huge influx; Community Days for island residents are being planned).
I spent about seven hours at Lookout Cay on the line’s maiden voyage, a three-day preview sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Disney Magic. The ship sailed with 2,120 guests, with about 30% of the people onboard consisting of media, influencers, Disney staff or travel agents. Unusual for a Disney sailing, there were only 300 children onboard.
It wasn’t nearly enough time to do everything – and not quite everything is ready – but I was able to get a good feel of what Disney is trying to accomplish: a more authentic immersion into the culture of the Bahamas.
Here’s what you need to know about Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – with plenty of photos.
The biggest draw to Lookout Cay is, without a doubt, the beach. All those tourist photos you've seen of the Bahamas with endless white sand and turquoise water that looks fake? It's not. It's here in Eleuthera.
Unlike Castaway Cay, the beach at Lookout Cay is more like a long shoreline than a protected cove. Loungers and umbrellas are back a bit from the water, which means your kids will have endless beaches to play on.
We saw some parents dragging their loungers down into the water so they could watch their kids at closer range. The water itself, in early June, was the perfect temperature for swimming and dipping.
The beach has lifeguards but there is no drink or food service right down near the water. This means you'll definitely want to plan ahead for hydration and mealtime (more on the water situation later).
For passengers used to the closer set up at Castaway Cay, it will take a while to get used to how spread out the Lookout Cay beach is. Think of it more like an Atlantic shoreline beach that you'd find in Florida or the U.S., as opposed to a cove, and you can plan accordingly.
Before you get to the beach, though, you'll have to tackle the pier. From the ship, the trestle pier, which extends a little over a half mile, looks daunting. It was created that way, we were told, to protect the reef systems that surround the island.
In some ports with long piers, trams ferry people to and from the ship. The pier here in Lookout Cay is too narrow to safety run trams, we were told, so there are no plans to add them.
People with mobility issues or with children too young to walk can reserve a small golf cart at Guest Services to take them to the island. During the day, the golf carts will be running back and forth, and families who have a child in mid-meltdown will be able to flag one down. The intent, though, is for the majority of guests to walk the pier.
For able-bodied adults, the walk isn't too bad, even on a very hot summer day. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes. There are no benches on the pier, however, and no shade. Disney will be adding benches, we were told. A water station or two would also be helpful.
We wondered if the exposed pier would make it difficult for ships to dock during windy days. We're awaiting an answer on that. We do know that Lookout Cay is becoming a centerpiece for Disney itineraries. Some sailings will go to either Lookout Cay or Castaway Cay, some will go to both and one itinerary even visits Lookout Cay twice in one trip.
After a hot day on the island, the walk back on the pier is a trudge. I expect that instead of pier runners, there will be pier tantrums. On my trip, though, I didn't see any; it was more the adults whining about the long walk than kids!
Never have I been so happy to get a cold towel when approaching the ship as in Lookout Cay!
When you get to the end of the pier and walk through security, most people -- except those who book the family cabanas at Mabrika Cove -- still have a tram ride to the main site.
There's a shaded waiting area for the trams where people can line up; expect crowds at peak hours. There's also a small souvenir stand here where you can pick up some Lookout Cay merch and perhaps more importantly -- sunscreen.
The tram ride to the main area of Lookout Cay takes about 15 minutes; it's not walkable. As you ride, you hear a small introduction to the island through Bahamian children. Unlike Castaway Cay, which has a fictional story behind it, Lookout Cay is all about the rich local culture of the Bahamas. The idea is to get visitors excited about the Bahamas and pick up a few facts about Eleuthera, even if families are focused mainly on having a great beach day.
At the main transport center, there are a handful of free wagons and strollers for use. The strollers are black, however, so they will likely get quite hot in the sun.
Be warned that the signage at Lookout Cay has yet to really be developed. It was hard to find your way around once you got to the main area, and the twisting nature of the paths meant that it wasn't always clear how to get from one area to another. The app has a map on it, but it shows the entire site and not really the area where all the main things are located. Hopefully this will be something that Disney will fix (or hand out maps to people as they arrive off the trams).
One of the absolute highlights of Lookout Cay for me was the Junkanoo parade and party.
Junkanoo is the native celebration of the Bahamas where art, music, costumes and more are brought to the forefront. Disney worked with the Bahamas National Junkanoo Committee to make sure the experience was authentic as it could be.
The parade was held twice during the day on our visit at the specially designed Goombah Cultural Center. You could hear the music of the costumed participants long before they showed up, though. It reminded me quite a bit of the Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans and the second line clubs that city has.
It's not a party without Disney's Fab Four, and Mickey, Minnie, Daisy and Donald showed up in full force.
The characters have special Bahamian costumes, designed by Eleuthera fashion designer Theodore Elyett Sealy.
The buildings on Lookout Cay have significance too, we were told by Kevin Thomas, creative director of Disney Imagineering. All were influenced by the natural environment of Eleuthera and the Bahamas, with the tops of the buildings swirling like seashell patterns.
The Goombah Cultural Center also hosted arts and crafts sessions before the Junkanoo performances where people could make their own crowns and headdresses. The activity is a nice break from the heat of the day.
"They got it right," the co-director of the National Junkanoo Committee Andrew Pinder told the media, of the Junkanoo experience. Even if you're just at the island to swim and have fun, please take time to go bring your kids to see it.
Disney characters make an appearance at Lookout Cay's other signature event, the Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash. Among them: Chip and Dale, Goofy and Pluto.
The bash opens with some dancing, and then a few games that people are encouraged to join.
An old-fashioned limbo contest with the characters started things off and got everyone in the mood.
Pluto greeted people going under with high fives and hugs.
Of course, a few people showed off. This is no ordinary guest -- he played Tangled character Flynn Rider at Rapunzel's Royal Table dinner show.
If you miss the beach bash -- it was held twice -- you could also line up for some character appearances. There were no characters at the pier greeting you, though, so you do have to make an effort to go one of the events if you want a photo op.
There are three restaurants and four bars in the main area of Lookout Cay, plus a smoothie bar. The True True BBQ and True True Two BBQ are open to all, while the Serenity Bay adults-only area also has a place to eat.
In creating the menu, the line made sure to include the Castaway Cay favorites, such as burgers, hot dogs, corn, ribs and rotisserie chicken. They also added a few new dishes inspired by the Bahamas.
Seating for all restaurants is underneath gorgeous pavilions. I did find, however, that it was hard to find a place to sit during peak hours. Several people were left standing, trays in hand, waiting for other guests to get up. Peer pressure could force you to abandon a relaxing meal.
All of the restaurants are on Lookout Cay's expansive boardwalk system. The boardwalks are gorgeous and designed to protect the ocean grasses below. If you're a family camped at the beach, though, and your kids start getting hungry, keep in mind that it's a bit of a schlep to get to the food.
Although Disney has added Bahamian chicken and seafood rice bowls, as well as locally seasoned salmon and snapper, to Lookout Cay's menus, these windows were on the side of the restaurants and were a little hard to find.
I'd estimate that 8 out of 10 Lookout Cay guests chose hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs and chicken as opposed to Bahamian food. I personally liked the seafood bowls; they came with a spicy bite and reminded me of jambalaya.
And of course, what's a cruise meal without soft serve for dessert?
Water, lemonade and soft drinks are free on Disney, and also at Lookout Cay. Stations were prominently displayed at the restaurants, plus there were water fountains near the restrooms.
That being, if you're camped out on the beach with your family, there are no water sources that are conveniently located. The line sells cooler bags and bottled water right at the end of the pier. But that's a pricey add on for a situation that should be easier. I hope water stations are added closer to the beach in the future.
Lookout Cay has four bars, although these too have limited seating. (It was so hot during my visit that any place that held any shade was a hot ticket).
Prices for cocktails on the island were similar to what you'd find onboard.
True to Disney, collectible souvenir cups are popular. The Eleuthera Euphoria has Goslings rum and Dole Whip pineapple.
If you're looking for more cool drinks, the Sandsational Smoothies bar had a nice selection of ways to chill out during the heat of the day. I loved my Mango Float.
Cabana rentals on private islands have become a huge cash cow for cruise lines. Lookout Cay has two cabana sections -- one for families at Mabrika Cove and adults-only cabanas at Serenity Bay.
The Mabrika Cove cabanas are removed from the action at Lookout Cay, sitting on the cove created by the pier. This is the larger cabana area, with 20 cabanas. There are six at Serenity Bay.
One nice thing about the Mabrika Cove cabanas is that you're in view of the ship. The regular cabanas fit up to 10 people, including infants. They have a covered indoor area with seating, a mini fridge full of sodas and water, sunscreen and cooling towels. Outside, you have a double plush lounge chair and a table for four.
Wooden stairs lead down to the beach, where you have umbrellas and lounge chairs.
While there's no pavilion restaurant at Mabrika Cove -- why would there be, everyone is in their cabanas! - there is a food station. Waiters bring food and drink to the cabanas from a touchpad that families have inside.
Another bonus for the Mabrika Cove cabanas -- a golf cart delivers you right to your door and back to the pier.
Both Mabrika Cove and Serenity Bay have Grand cabanas that can fit up to 16 people. There are four Grand cabanas in Mabrika Cove and two at Serenity Bay.
The cost for the single guests for up to six guests is $923, with $56 for each additional person over 3 years old. The Grand Cabanas at Mabrika Cove start at $1,375 for up to 10 people, with $56 for additional guests over 3 years old.
The adults-only Serenity Bay flows naturally at the north end of Lookout Cay. It's not nearly as separate as the adult area on Castaway Cay; in fact, from the beach side, you can't really tell where one area ends and the other begins.
Cabanas are the real star here too. The regular cabanas fit up to 10 people and start at $523 for six people, with an additional cost of $56 for additional individual guests over age 18.
Just like the cabanas on Mabrika Cove, the Serenity Bay cabanas have shaded indoor seating, a mini fridge stocked with non-alcoholic drinks, sunscreen and snacks and a touch pad where you can call for food and drink.
A shaded patio has a double lounger and a table.
The Grand Serenity cabins fit up to 16 people.The price for up to 10 guests is $963, with $56 for each additional person over 18.
As you can see, the interior of the Grand Serenity cabanas give people a lot more room to congregate. The outside area is more like an entire patio than a deck.
The beach here is a bit more cut off from the water than you find down at the family swimming area.
Serenity Bay has a BBQ area serving most of the same food that you find at True True BBQ and True True Two BBQ. One weird thing -- I couldn't find the Bahamian specialties here, unless they were hiding somewhere. Serenity Bay BBQ has the same limited seating issues that you find at the other food stations, so you're better off coming during non-peak hours.
Lookout Cay has two small waterparks for kids to cool off during the day. The Rush Out Gush Out park has two waterslides and lots of stations and sprays for kids to get drenched.
Rush Out Gush Out is inspired by the Junkanoo shacks, where those participating in the parades make their costumes. It's a colorful and playful spot to spend time.
Sebastian's Cove is a drop-off waterpark where families can leave their children to play. It's Lookout Cay's answer to the Oceaneer Club onboard and staffed by the same counselors.
Sebastian's Cove is meant for kids ages 3 to 12.
While many people will simply enjoy a beach day at Lookout Cay, there are a few excursions you can tap into. During our visit, snorkeling equipment was available for rental and you can go right off the beach.
The reef around Eleuthera has some excellent snorkeling as well. In subsequent sailings, passengers will be able to take snorkeling excursions elsewhere around the island; a marina area for tour boats has already been built at the end of Lookout Cay's pier.
Bikes will be available to rent for excursions as well; the path was not open during our visit as it was still being cured.
I ran out of time to visit Lookout Cay's nature trail, which takes you to the southernmost point of the island. There is an actual lighthouse here, albeit a small stone one. QR codes along the path tell you about the flora and fauna. This will be a must do on my next visit.
Also to come: Excursions outside Lookout Cay into south Eleuthera. Disney is still putting these together.
Finally, it wouldn't be a visit to any Disney property without the ability to buy "merch.' The designers at Disney have worked overtime to create special Lookout Cay merchandise that is already being sold at premium prices on eBay.
The main shop, Disney T'Ings, had a line out the door when we first arrived with people waiting to see and buy all the new items.
Plushies of Mickey and Minnie in their Bahamian garb were going fast.
Perhaps the nicest items were those in bright colors featuring the Lookout Cay theme. Inspired by Junkanoo, the red, gold and black logo also has nods to Mickey. It's cute, creative and well done.
If you collect ears, the ones from Lookout Cay are special.
And of course, you can get t-shirts in regular colors as well.
The Taste of Eleuthera boutique features items from local Bahamas artists.
Some of the items created by the artists have obvious tie ins to Disney.
While others are more inspired by Eleuthera itself.
For the ultimate souvenir, you can buy full paintings from local artists. Chauncey Rolle was on hand to show off his artwork.