Surfside is Made for Little Kids and Their Parents

View of Surfside on Icon of the Seas from above (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

With Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean didn't set out to build the biggest ship in the world, Schneider said. Instead, the line wanted to create "the ultimate family vacation" with enough features for Millennial families and their kids to compete with land resorts.

Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

To that end, a huge back portion of the ship has been turned into Surfside, a neighborhood specifically built for younger kids and their parents.

Flamingo statue at Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Decked out in candy colors and flanked on one end by a giant pink flamingo standing near a colorful striped doughnut, the space is large enough, with enough features, that a family with young children could stay here all day.

Carousel in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Carousel is a staple of the Boardwalk on Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships, and there's one in Surfside. Instead of standard horsies, the standing figures are beach themed, to reinforce that Southern California vibe.

Splashaway Bay in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Splashaway Bay waterpark anchors the fun area toward the back of the ship. It has all of the features that families might know from other Royal Caribbean kids pool areas: mini slides, fountains to run through and a dump bucket.

Splashaway Bay in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

It's a smart idea to put Splashaway Bay at the back of the ship and in its own neighborhood away from the main pools, as this means families with the littlest kids won't have to worry about toddlers being elbowed aside by older children.

Loungers for Splashaway Bay in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another smart idea in Surfside: Loungers right next to Splashaway Bay ,where parents can hang out while their kids play.

Baby Bay in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

For the extreme little ones, there's also a Baby Bay area. The Surfside Family Suites -- including the fabulous Ultimate Family Townhouse -- surround the neighborhood, too. If you book here, you can have a very self-contained experience on a megaship.

Water's Edge pool in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There wasn't any water in the Water's Edge pool during our tour. But this pool at the back of the ship, where parents can hang out while their kids play, will have some of the best ocean views onboard. This pool will have loungers within the water, for that resort feel, and there are sundecks on either side.

Lemon Post bar in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Of course, if there's an in-water pool lounger, chances are good that there's a bar nearby. The Lemon Post is a new Royal Caribbean venue that has been called "the mommy and me bar," where parents and kids can get matching cocktails and mocktails. If that doesn't scream Millennial parenting, I don't know what does.

Drinks menu at the Lemon Post bar in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The menu for the Lemon Post is super cute, with one side listing the cocktails and the other having the mocktails. While the drinks don't actually match (boo!), the mocktails sound super refreshing and even more delicious than those with alcohol, TBH, although on a very hot day, the Slice of Life would probably be giving us life.

Buffet in the Surfside Eatery on Icon of the Seas (Photo Chris Gray Faust)

Remember that one of Icon of the Seas' tenets is that every neighborhood has a complimentary eatery, a specialty restaurant and a bar. In Surfside, the Surfside Eatery fulfills the free option, in a clever way -- it's a buffet almost entirely made of kids' foods!

Interior of the Surfside Eatery on Icon of the Seas (Photo Chris Gray Faust)

I love this concept, and think that families will love the opportunity to bypass the Windjammer in favor of a more family-focused space with all the chicken tenders you care to eat.

Pier 7 specialty restaurant for families in Surfside on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another smart move: Pier 7 is Royal Caribbean's first specialty restaurant just for families. The concept is Southern California beach food -- think fish tacos, shrimp tostados and burgers, as well as breakfast all day. The venue has a la carte prices for adults, ranging from $6 to $19, and will be free for children under 12.

Originally Pier 7 was just going to be a breakfast and lunch venue, but D'Souza was so pleased with how the menu items turned out, it's going to be open for dinner too.