With cruising experiencing growth on all levels, it's perhaps not surprising that the environment is ripe for a new all-inclusive luxury cruise line.
Explora Journeys debuted its first 922-passenger ship, Explora I, in summer 2023 -- and immediately made waves with its ambition and plans to expand. A sister ship Explora II will follow this summer, with Explora III, Explora IV, Explora V and Explora VI still to come. Those ships will be slightly larger and also have LNG fuel.
Our Cruise Critic staff has been impressed by Explora Journeys from our very first peek of Explora I and the ship's first sailing in the Caribbean. I'm happy to report that streak has continued eight months into operation.
As our photos of Explora I show, the ship is one of the most luxurious feeling ships that's currently sailing. The dining program, led by Oceania veterans, is also top notch, leaning on artisanal ingredients and a European mindset. The high-end amenities onboard, coupled with large entry-level cabins (which Explora calls "suites") and an upscale atmosphere that isn't too stuffy -- no formal wear required! -- makes this an ideal ship for the affluent working professionals that Explora Journeys hopes to attract.
Almost everything is included, save shore excursions, airfare and a first-at-sea specialty restaurant that features a rotating cast of Michelin-starred chefs.
Check out our photos of Explora I to see why we feel that way.
From the moment you enter Explora I's lobby, you get the sense that the design of this ship is decidedly different. With modern Italian furnishings and the sheer glamor of the illuminated two-story bar, the lobby feels like a place to see and be seen.
The reason the ship feels so posh? Explora Journeys is owned by the Aponte family, who intended the ship's vibe to encompass the luxury they feel on their own yacht and personal vacations.
Most people in the cruise world know the Aponte family for their ownership of the mainstream line MSC Cruises. What some might not know is that the Switzerland-based family also owns the world's largest container shipping company -- MSC stands for Mediterranean Shipping Company. That means that Explora Journeys is part of a private company with the backing of the one of the wealthiest families in Europe.
A gorgeous Steinway piano anchors the top of the lobby (and there's another in the ship's Explora Lounge). Explora Journeys has a partnership with the legendary piano company and often has guest artists onboard (known as "luminaries") who specialize in the delicate instrument.
Lest you think Steinways are only for classical music lovers - I was delighted to hear a version of "Every Breath You Take" from the Police playing on the ivories.
That shift in the music heard onboard, from standards to more Generation X favorites, is deliberate. Chris Austin, the line's chief sales officer, told us that Explora is targeting affluent working professionals, as opposed to merely retirees.
You see that mindset throughout Explora I: in design, in dining, in amenities and in the itineraries themselves, which generally last no more than a week (although people who want to stay onboard longer can stack them, with a minimum of repeat ports).
Appealing to a younger clientele that is still working is most apparent in the line's commitment to internet. Explora I has two satellite internet grids, as opposed to one, and every suite has a router.
That means people who need to check in with the office or jump on a video meeting will have no problems doing so, in lovely surroundings.
The hotel mindset shows itself in small, but telling ways. Many cruise ships have art galleries, for example. But they are usually crowded, with pieces by Thomas Kinkade, Peter Max and other mass-market artists.
On Explora I, the gallery looks like a real art gallery. And it showcases photography from one or two artists, set tastefully and appealingly in a way that you can browse and appreciate without a hard sell.
Speaking of luxury goods, Explora I has the world's only Rolex boutique at sea (there are also Cartier, Piaget and Panerai shops onboard). What Rolex lovers know is that it's impossible to walk into a store on land and walk out with a watch, as the company has a system of waiting lists for the luxury time pieces. Customers often wait months to a year for a favored style.
That makes Explora I one of the few places where you can go into the boutique in the morning and leave with a Rolex right away. (The ship limits sales to two per day to keep its inventory stocked). To keep the experience special, the Rolex boutique will likely only appear on Explora I, as opposed to sister ships. Expect another luxury brand to appear on Explora II, we were told.
We had wondered before boarding if Explora I would resemble MSC's Yacht Club, the luxury ship-within-a-ship experience on the mainstream lines. It doesn't, at all. The lines are meant to attract two different audiences, we were told.
That said, we did find a nod to MSC's Yacht Club in an illuminated marble lighted staircase leading to two of the ship's restaurants.
Explora I also shines in its outdoor areas. While the weather on our Pacific Coast itinerary didn't lend itself to pool time, I found myself wishing we were in a warm climate so I could try every pool.
The infinity edge Astern pool perhaps drew the most oohs and aahs. The loungers throughout Explora I are more posh and plush than I've seen on any other luxury ship -- you melt right into them. I could only imagine the selfies that you'd take from the pool as the ship sailed into Positano or St. Barths (one hardy couple stuck it out for chilly San Francisco).
This is the only pool onboard that has outdoor dining, as you can order bento boxes from Sakura, the ship's Asian fusion restaurant.
Luckily, Explora I has the Conservatory Pool, a lovely space with a retractable glass top so people were able to have pool time despite the chilly weather.
The space also has a big screen, where movies can be shown (everyone watches through headphones). There is also a lovely bar on one side, and a creperie/gelato stand on the other.
The Atoll Pool was also inviting, with the same posh loungers, most in the water so you could dip your feet.
The Helios pool is specifically reserved for adults. It's considered the sunniest place onboard, and there is also an attached bar.
Supplementing all the pools are a variety of sunning and lounging options. We particularly loved the cabana-style daybeds. These are first-come, first-served -- there's no fee to reserve one.
Explora I doesn't have hot tubs in the traditional sense. All of its whirlpools are infinity style, and face the outside of the ship.
The whirlpools are also designed with bench seating facing outward, so you can enjoy the view and talk to your friends, as opposed to the more traditional round seating.
Suites on Explora I start at a spacious 337 square feet. Filled with art and books, the rooms welcome you with a posh king-sized bed, and all have outdoor terraces. It all has a luxury hotel feel.
(Before launching Explora, Austin worked at both Seabourn and Starwood Hotels, and his experience in high-end hospitality helps dictate the line's nomenclature. Balconies are "ocean front terraces," itineraries are "journeys" and excursions are "experiences.")
The seating area in many suites pulls out for accommodate a third passenger. In-room dining is available around the clock, and there's a complimentary minibar. Guests receive a bottle of Champagne and can also choose a bottle of spirits or wine for their room.
We love a walk-in closet on a cruise ship. What's noteworthy here is a large glassed-in top drawer for accessories. (We'll also note here that the safe is larger than usual and comes with its own jewelry vault tray -- in case you need somewhere to stash that Rolex!)
Every suite on Explora I comes with a Dyson hair dryer -- a welcome amenity for women who hate the skimpy hair dryers found on most cruise ships.
Bathrooms on Explora I have a large walk-in shower with a rainfall head and a shaving bench. While the bathrooms overall are a tad smaller than some others within the luxury cruise sphere, they have heated marble floors and plush large towels.
Another feature I loved: Every balcony not only has a small table and two chairs, but a daybed for lounging.
Beyond its public rooms, outdoor areas and suites, where Explora truly shines is with the dining. This is luxury dining with all of the flavor and choice, and not too much pretentiousness (well, maybe a bit, but it's worth it -- that caviar-topped potato, served in the ship's steakhouse Marble & Co., tastes as good as it looks).
Franck Garanger, the French chef who led Oceania to the best dining at sea, has been overseeing Explora Journeys through its culinary launch. He stacked the ship with many former Oceania veterans -- 80% of the culinary team onboard came that line, he said.
The Emporium Marketplace is perhaps the fanciest food hall we've seen at sea. Made up of stations, with all food served to you, the Marketplace is laden with gourmet options such as a build-your-own ceviche, homemade pasta, a rotisserie chicken carvery, grills for both cooked-to-order seafood and meats, fresh salads and greens, a smoothie station and more.
An oyster bar at sea? A great concept that proved very popular in the evenings. Provisioning even a small ship with luxury ingredients is a challenge, especially when you are seeking the best of the best, Garanger said -- the ship's olive oil comes from a small farm in Italy, the sushi rice comes from Japan and so on.
Garanger said the line brings in special flour for its homemade pizzas. Baguettes and bread are made twice a day, as opposed to once, so all the baked goods are fresh.
All of the restaurants onboard Explora I are on the smaller side; there is no main dining room. It makes the experience feel more intimate. Menus for the restaurant have numerous options, although they do not change. Daily specials are also added for more variety, Garanger said.
The Med Yacht Club Restaurant is one restaurant that does not require reservations; the French restaurant Fil Rouge is the other. The menu is tapas inspired, and there's also a bar where you can sit, if you'd like to have snacks and a drink before having your main meal somewhere else.
Fil Rouge is the ship's French restaurant and the largest dining area onboard.
We loved their preparation of escargot.
Sakara, the ship's Asian fusion restaurant, has proved to be the most popular with Explora's guests. Located at the back of the ship, Sakura sets a tone as soon as you walk in, with a gorgeous cherry blossom design.
The menu at Sakura is pan-Asian, with nods to China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.
Sushi is a highlight at Sakura, and it's served at both lunch and dinner. Expect extraordinary fresh fish.
There is also a sushi bar at the Emporium Marketplace.
The only thing that would make Explora's dining program better would be a bit more attention to the included wine program. The line no longer serves Moet as the house Champagne, and we were somewhat surprised to see Korbel sparkling wine make an appearance. Similarly, the steakhouse could expand beyond Knotty Vines.
Luxury cruisers do compare included wines from different lines, and we'd hate for foodies to bypass Explora Journeys because of an easy fix.
The ship's only extra-fee restaurant, Anthology, has a first-at-sea concept featuring rotating menus from MIchelin-starred chefs. On our sailing, San Francisco-based chef Claude Le Tohic had prepared the menu; previous guest chefs have included Emma Bengtsson from New York's Aquavit and Mario Uliassi from Italy.
The menu for Anthology is similar to what you'd pay at other Michelin-starred restaurants: 190 euro for a seven-course meal (and an additional 75 euro for wine pairings). Given the time and commitment put into the meal -- ours ran three hours, with the wine topped off regularly -- the price seems fair.
Tasting menus are meant to broaden your culinary horizons. While you might not love every course, there will always be something that blows you away. For me, it was this cannelloni made with scallops and black truffle.
This is perhaps the best Wagyu beef I've ever had -- on land or at sea.
The service at Anthology was also the best and most intuitive that we had on the ship. There were a few instances onboard where we felt the servers weren't confident with the preparation -- in the Emporium Marketplace one night, for example, a server drowned my grilled lobster in butter as opposed to putting it in a ramekin.
But in Anthology, the servers were extremely conscientious. One waiter saw me taking photos of the kitchen and invited me back to take a look -- a move that would delight any guest.
Will Anthology's concept be implemented on subsequent ships? Garanger seemed to indicate that perhaps not. Developing the menus with the rotating chefs is time-consuming, not to mention making sure they are executed correctly, he said. Expect Explora II and future ships to have a similar high-end -- but perhaps not as fluctuating -- concept.
Last but not least, we appreciated the focus that Explora Journeys is putting on wellness and keeping fit during your trip. If you're going for a younger luxury market, you need to find ways for people to not only treat themselves but stay in shape.
The Thermal Suite on Explora I boasts a finnish sauna, a steam room, a thalassotherapy pool, several showers, a snow sink to cool off, heated loungers and a full salt room. It's complimentary to guests to use, regardless of whether they have a treatment, although the hours vary.
We also loved the outdoor workout space that Explora I provides for its guests, even though we couldn't use it on our chilly sailing.
Bikes, rowers, weights and mats make up this outdoor space.
It's pretty rare to find full-sized Pilates reformers on a ship. Private lessons are available for a fee, but the fitness area also has daily classes included in the fare.
One of the best perks we've seen at sea: If you'd rather not work out in the gym, you can request a Technogym bag with resistance bands, a mat, a foam roller and a mobility ball to be sent to your suite. (Several categories of higher-end suites have these in the rooms without asking.)
Rather than having a main show, Explora Journeys leans into more of a cabaret concept. While the ship has a gorgeous theater -- unlike many ships, it has a bar -- don't expect full production shows with a troupe of singers and dancers.
Instead, the line goes for more of a cabaret vibe, using guest artists that it calls Luminaries. We loved the approach that the line took to a traditional Broadway show, opting to fill the stage with faux candles and a singer with an excellent voice. More of this, please.
We also loved how the Lobby Bar turned into a showcase for one of the visiting chanteuses. Seating was at a premium, and it seemed more like. "happening" than a "show."
People gathered at other entertainment venues to socialize at various points during the day. The Explora Lounge came alive at 4 p.m. daily for tea, while the Astern Lounge was ground central for rousing trivia games. DJs played dance music every night, and there was even a silent disco one evening.
Despite the ship's small size -- or perhaps because of it -- we found Explora I to be a very social environment. The ship holds daily meet ups for solo passengers as well as a Prism gathering for LGBTQ+ travelers. But we found people to chat with all over the ship. As with luxury properties on land, people seemed to embrace Explora Journeys as a state of mind -- and were happy to meet others who shared it.