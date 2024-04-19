Explora I Feels Like a True Luxury Hotel -- and That's On Purpose

Explora I lobby bar (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

From the moment you enter Explora I's lobby, you get the sense that the design of this ship is decidedly different. With modern Italian furnishings and the sheer glamor of the illuminated two-story bar, the lobby feels like a place to see and be seen.

The reason the ship feels so posh? Explora Journeys is owned by the Aponte family, who intended the ship's vibe to encompass the luxury they feel on their own yacht and personal vacations.

Most people in the cruise world know the Aponte family for their ownership of the mainstream line MSC Cruises. What some might not know is that the Switzerland-based family also owns the world's largest container shipping company -- MSC stands for Mediterranean Shipping Company. That means that Explora Journeys is part of a private company with the backing of the one of the wealthiest families in Europe.

Steinway piano in Explora I lobby bar (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

A gorgeous Steinway piano anchors the top of the lobby (and there's another in the ship's Explora Lounge). Explora Journeys has a partnership with the legendary piano company and often has guest artists onboard (known as "luminaries") who specialize in the delicate instrument.

Lest you think Steinways are only for classical music lovers - I was delighted to hear a version of "Every Breath You Take" from the Police playing on the ivories.

Explora Lounge on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

That shift in the music heard onboard, from standards to more Generation X favorites, is deliberate. Chris Austin, the line's chief sales officer, told us that Explora is targeting affluent working professionals, as opposed to merely retirees.

You see that mindset throughout Explora I: in design, in dining, in amenities and in the itineraries themselves, which generally last no more than a week (although people who want to stay onboard longer can stack them, with a minimum of repeat ports).

Cigar bar on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Appealing to a younger clientele that is still working is most apparent in the line's commitment to internet. Explora I has two satellite internet grids, as opposed to one, and every suite has a router.

That means people who need to check in with the office or jump on a video meeting will have no problems doing so, in lovely surroundings.

Art gallery on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The hotel mindset shows itself in small, but telling ways. Many cruise ships have art galleries, for example. But they are usually crowded, with pieces by Thomas Kinkade, Peter Max and other mass-market artists.

On Explora I, the gallery looks like a real art gallery. And it showcases photography from one or two artists, set tastefully and appealingly in a way that you can browse and appreciate without a hard sell.

Rolex store on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Speaking of luxury goods, Explora I has the world's only Rolex boutique at sea (there are also Cartier, Piaget and Panerai shops onboard). What Rolex lovers know is that it's impossible to walk into a store on land and walk out with a watch, as the company has a system of waiting lists for the luxury time pieces. Customers often wait months to a year for a favored style.

That makes Explora I one of the few places where you can go into the boutique in the morning and leave with a Rolex right away. (The ship limits sales to two per day to keep its inventory stocked). To keep the experience special, the Rolex boutique will likely only appear on Explora I, as opposed to sister ships. Expect another luxury brand to appear on Explora II, we were told.

Marble staircase on Explora I (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We had wondered before boarding if Explora I would resemble MSC's Yacht Club, the luxury ship-within-a-ship experience on the mainstream lines. It doesn't, at all. The lines are meant to attract two different audiences, we were told.

That said, we did find a nod to MSC's Yacht Club in an illuminated marble lighted staircase leading to two of the ship's restaurants.