Cunard’s New Cruise Ship: Photos of Queen Anne

Cunard’s Queen Anne arrived to Southampton – its homeport – on April 30, 2024. The 249th Cunard ship carries 3,000 passengers and will be sailing from Southampton on a variety of cruises – to Spain, the Canary Islands and the British Isles, ahead of its naming in Liverpool on June 3, 2024.

The first thing to note is that this is a Vista-class ship, which has the same basic structure as Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, and its sisters, so Queen Anne is neither a first in class or a one-off special.

So while Cunard has been envisioning this new ship since 2017, the line has had to make do with creating a Cunard ship with an existing ship design. In some respects this works well but in others we feel it does not.

We got onboard the ship May 1 on a special one-day showcase day for VIP guests, media and trade partners, to get a closer look at what the first new ship from Cunard in 14 years has to offer.