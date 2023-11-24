Cruise Critic got onboard Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, at the shipyard in St Nazaire, France at the ship’s official handover from the yard to the line.
We were allowed onboard the line’s 4th Edge-class vessel (Celebrity cut steel for the fifth – Celebrity Xcel – while at the yard) to get a sneak peek ahead of the christening on December 2.
Celebrity Ascent’s crew assembled on the Resort Deck during the official handover to the line, where Royal Caribbean Group (which owns the line) President and CEO Jason Liberty addressed the crowd:
“I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises’ teams and their partners for the vision, craftsmanship and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”
The 3,260-passenger ship is a sister to Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond, but with a few tweaks, including two new restaurant designs – for the Daniel Boulud Restaurant Le Voyage and Cosmopolitan, one of the four main dining rooms on the ship (see below).
The Resort Deck always features an Instagrammable piece of art – for Ascent it’s a silver octopus.
The Resort Deck will also feature live DJs and a new entertainment program, a Resort Deck Party, which will be rolled out over time to the line’s other Edge-class ships.
The show will be called Ascent After Dark: Shine the Night, guests are invited to bring out their best metallic attire to enjoy an open-air celebration around the pool.
The iconic space on all Edge-class ships has been redesigned to give the bar itself more space and also add a small dance floor.
The Martini Bar will feature an expanded new menu, with new fruit-infused martinis, dessert martinis as well as the classics.
Le Voyage made its debut on sister ship Celebrity Beyond last year. The high-end restaurant from Chef Daniel Boulud has been redesigned with a new chandelier, plush banquet seating and gold tones throughout the space.
The restaurant is accessed from the main atrium and also features a private dining space (pictured).
One of four main dining rooms onboard Celebrity Ascent, Cosmpolitan, has also been given a makeover, this time with Champagne as the influence.
The Art Gallery and Sunset Collection by Nate Berkus -- a collection of upmarket travel and home accessories available exclusively onboard – has also had a makeover, allowing passengers to better enjoy the art on display.
The Retreat, Celebrity Ascent’s suites-only complex, features duplex Edge Villas, complete with a living room and outdoor hot tub.
The exclusive space also features a private restaurant, Luminae (pictured).