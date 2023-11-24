Cruise Critic got onboard Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, at the shipyard in St Nazaire, France at the ship’s official handover from the yard to the line.

We were allowed onboard the line’s 4th Edge-class vessel (Celebrity cut steel for the fifth – Celebrity Xcel – while at the yard) to get a sneak peek ahead of the christening on December 2.

Celebrity Ascent's crew assemble for the official handover of the ship to the line (Image: Adam Coulter)

Celebrity Ascent’s crew assembled on the Resort Deck during the official handover to the line, where Royal Caribbean Group (which owns the line) President and CEO Jason Liberty addressed the crowd:

“I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises’ teams and their partners for the vision, craftsmanship and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”

The 3,260-passenger ship is a sister to Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond, but with a few tweaks, including two new restaurant designs – for the Daniel Boulud Restaurant Le Voyage and Cosmopolitan, one of the four main dining rooms on the ship (see below).