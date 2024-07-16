Carnival Glory’s Interiors Have Plenty of Funky, Old-School Charm

Located amidships, the Golden Restaurant is Carnival Glory's My Time Dining venue (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Love it or hate it, Carnival’s original Fun Ships were undeniably original. Designed by longtime designer Joe Farcus, almost every item on these ships – including Carnival Glory – was custom-designed, and revolved around an over-arching theme that ran from stem to stern.

The "Old Glory" Atrium is the heart of the ship (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Carnival Glory's atrium runs from Deck 5 to Deck 3 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Old Glory atrium aboard Carnival Glory (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Staircases on Carnival Glory are wide and easy to navigate (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The forward staircase and elevator bank aboard Carnival Glory (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The small aft lobby aboard Carnival Glory connects the Ebony Lounge with the Kaleidoscope Promenade (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Though it was built in 2003, Carnival Glory’s interiors feel like a throwback even further, to the early 90’s, when flashing lights, neon and crazy fixtures reigned supreme.

Case in point: the giant, human-sized candles in the White Hot Nightclub. Or the multi-colored ceiling tiles in the Old Glory Atrium that blink on and off in a dizzying array. Or the crimson-haze of the Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar, which looks like something out of Blade Runner.

The Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar is located on Dck 5, all the way aft (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Bathed in hues of red and amber, the Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar is one of the most distinctive spaces on Carnival Glory (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Opening nightly at 9 pm, the Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar is a rockin' place until the wee hours (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The White Heat Dance Club on Deck 5 has giant candles -- lots of 'em! (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The White Heat Dance Club typically opens late at night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

No one can ever claim Carnival’s interiors were boring – and this ship showcases some of longtime designer Joe Farcus’s best (and maybe most bizarre) work. They’re, bold, they’re funky, and they hold up surprisingly well.

Added in the 2024 dry dock was the Heroes Tribute Bar on Deck 5 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Photos, plaques and memorabilia adorn the Heroes Tribute Bar aboard Carnival Glory (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Heroes Tribute Bar aboard Carnival Glory (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

On the new features front, look out for the rebranded SkyBox Sports Bar, which has now turned into the Heroes Tribute Lounge on Deck 5, next to the atrium. A former kiosk further aft has become a dedicated Carnival Adventures shop filled with necessary excursion gear like hats and water bottles, and the ship’s video arcade has been refreshed and rebranded as The Warehouse.