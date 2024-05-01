Carnival Firenze set sail for the first time (in its current iteration, at least) in April 2024. The Long Beach-based ship carries 5,260 passengers at maximum capacity and will be making trips of four, five and six days south to the Mexican Riviera and popular ports such as Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
Almost the first thing you notice about Carnival Firenze is that the ship has a yellow funnel, as opposed to Carnival Cruise Line's signature red, white and blue whale tail.
That's because Carnival Firenze was originally Costa Firenze and part of the Costa fleet. Built in 2019 as a ship to be based in China, Firenze was moved over to Carnival due to more demand on the West Coast for Americans, where it becomes the second vessel with the tag line "Carnival Fun, Italian Style" (the first was Carnival Venezia, which sails from New York).
So you read that right -- Carnival Firenze is an Italian ship originally built for Chinese passengers that was refurbished for Americans traveling to Mexico. Don't worry, it's not quite as confusing onboard as it sounds.
That being said, sailing Carnival Firenze from Long Beach definitely feels different than a cruise on other Carnival ships based in California, such as Carnival Panorama or Carnival Radiance.
To help you see what Carnival Fun, Italian Style is all about, check out our photos from Carnival Firenze.
As soon as you walk inside Carnival Firenze, you are instantly transported to Florence (Firenze is the Italian name of the Tuscan city). It's almost like being at a Florentine-themed Las Vegas hotel, akin to the Venetian. The ship leans into the Italian spirit, with flags waving and Italian signs everywhere.
As on other Carnival vessels, the Atrium is the heart of the ship. Anchored by a large lion -- lions and fleur de lys are symbols of Florence so you see them everywhere -- the Atrium feels a bit more upscale than other Carnival ships. The typical Carnival hoopla seems more contained to the Lido Deck.
The Italian decor is carried throughout the ship, into places you might not expect it, like the Limelight Lounge.
Carnival Firenze has the same layout as Carnival's Vista-class ships, so the flow might seem familiar to frequent guests. The Tuscan Lounge on Deck 5 is the center for the ship's frequent trivia games, as well as live bands at night. The attached bar is an alternative place to grab espressos and lattes from the more crowded Java Blue shop on the Lido Deck.
The Michelangelo dining room is ornate, with baroque chandeliers and an Italian courtyard theme. Reserved for anytime dining, the main dining room is anchored by a large statue of David (fun fact: the replica of Michelangelo's famed sculpture lived on Carnival Pride for nearly two decades before being placed on Firenze).
A more modern approach to Italian art is seen outside of the Moda Bar, which anchors the special Terrazza area.
The Italian flair doesn't stop in the venues. The motifs are carried throughout the ship, with hallways full of Italian photographs.
Stairwell art comes in two flavors: Renaissance-style paintings, sometimes featuring people in not-so-happy poses...
....and gorgeous photographs of Florence. It really does set a more elegant tone.
The entrance to the Cloud 9 spa similarly has Tuscan themes and columns.
Perhaps the most dramatic Italian twist is found on the ship's Lido deck, where the main pool deck has been reimagined into an Italian courtyard.
This pool is much smaller than what most Americans are used to on a cruise ship. That's because the ship was originally intended to be used in China, where guests are not as keen on sunbathing.
On our sailing, the pool area felt small and crowded -- and the ship wasn't at full capacity. There's also no hot tub in this area; you'll want to go to the pool at the back of the ship or in the adults-only Serenity area to find them.
While the staff did a good job of setting out loungers on the Lido dance floor for sunbathers, the smaller size of the pool area means that there aren't as many chairs here. You'll want to come early to get one, or place yourself elsewhere on the ship.
Most of the venues on Carnival Firenze have different names than their counterparts on other ships, even if they serve the same purpose. At the main pool, the Rococo Bar takes the place of your more traditional pool bar.
The upside to a smaller sunning area is that the Lido deck has lots of shade, not only for eating at the multiple venues in this central area...
....but for sitting and relaxing with a book or games. Personally, we love having more shade options to catch a breeze and feel like your outdoors without worrying about a sunburn.
Java Blue is one of the venues at the Lido. Pastries are complimentary here, but it's also a good place to splurge on some gelato.
Carnival Firenze does have a second pool at the back of the ship that actually seems larger than the one at Lido (it's not but the space is more open, which gives it that illusion).
The space here is also crowded on sea days, but there are a lot more loungers, so if you like a pool scene, this is your best bet. (Bonus: The music isn't quite as loud here).
The Versilia Bar anchors the aft pool area on Deck 10.
Carnival Firenze has a fairly large adults-only Serenity area on Deck 15 at the front of the ship.
That being said, the Serenity area was anything but serene on our sailing. We found that large groups had a tendency to take over hot tubs, often bringing their own speakers to blast their own music. Not cool.
In short, if you're looking for a quiet place to sun, the Serenity deck might not be your best option of this ship. We found some loungers down on Deck 5 on the side of the ship that were empty and quiet.
You'll find several restaurants onboard Carnival Firenze (and Venezia) that you won't find on other Carnival ships. One of these is Il Viaggio, the ship's Italian-themed specialty restaurant.
While Il Viaggio is in the same space that you'd normally find Cucina del Capitano, the restaurant has a different menu and vibe. There's very little pasta on it, for example. Instead, expect to find a menu that's more aligned with Northern Italy.
One concept that's new for the line: a chicken parmesan "pizza" that's made directly on the chicken, as opposed to having a crust. While the appetizer is listed for two people on the menu, the serving is large and was able to feed four people at our table.
Don't come to Il Viaggio unless you're hungry. The four-course menu has large portion sizes, and you'll get full fast. You'll want to save room for the restaurant's signature dessert: Mile-high gelato pie.
Just outside Il Viaggio, the Frizzante Bar specializes in trendy spritzes -- not just Aperol, but other takes on Italian cocktails.
The bar has also jumped on the espresso martini trend, and offers a full list of choices.
Cocktail lovers also gather at Amari, which is in the same location where the beloved Alchemy Bar is on the Vista-class Carnival ships.
While some new Italian cocktails appear on the Amari menu, you can get old Alchemy Bar favorites like the cucumber sunrise. Mixologists here are also happy to create a cocktail just for you. It's a fun spot to chat with the bartenders and other guests.
A totally new concept for Carnival Firenze, Il Mercato is a complimentary restaurant on Deck 11, close to the Lido Deck.
The menu focuses on meatballs, hot dogs and sandwiches both hot and cold like Cubans, cheesesteaks and wraps.
Another complimentary restaurant, La Strada Grill, is hidden outside on Deck 5. We didn't find this sandwich shop until halfway through our cruise because of its location. Come here for sandwiches, BBQ and salads.
Fans of BlueIguana will be happy to know that Tomodoro -- billed as a Mexican-Italian restaurant -- has the same menu as other Carnival ships, including the popular burritos, tacos and Mexican breakfast. The only difference are a few new Italian-themed items (which honestly, we never saw anyone order).
Likewise, Guy's Burgers has two new Italian-themed burgers -- a pepperoni pizza burger and the "super melty mootz," which has mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.
Hard to beat the original.
Finally, the most controversial new food offering on Carnival Firenze has to be the addition of a for-fee chicken wings bar. While some cruise ships do charge for chicken wings, usually the snacks are served in a sports bar with a distinct atmosphere, as opposed to being a for-fee item in the buffet as it is on Firenze.
We heard mutterings that the cabins on Carnival Firenze feel smaller than their counterparts on other ships. While we can't argue with square footage, we'll note that the soft colors and light wood grain made our balcony room feel like a nice escape from the rest of the ship.
The walls are thin on Carnival Firenze, and you can definitely hear your neighbors. Consider yourself warned.
One feature we loved about our balcony room is that the bed was next to the window, as opposed to in the middle of the room. It was nice to wake up every day and open the shades to get that natural light.
Bathrooms are small, but standard. The shower is plexiglass, a nice change from a clingy curtain. Bring your own toiletries -- Carnival only offers one unlabeled gel as a combo soap/shampoo/conditioner.
Unlike Carnival's newer Excel-class ships, Carnival Firenze does not have a suite class. There are larger rooms available, however, for a more upscale experience.
These larger suites have a double vanity and a tub with the shower. Generally, these rooms also have much larger balconies with front and aft views.
While Carnival Firenze doesn't have a suite class, it does have the special Terrazzo area that is similar to the Havana Cabana rooms that you find on other ships.
These cabins are in their own keycard access area, and have large patios with sun loungers. Note that these aren't private, as people can walk in front of your room.
The Terrazzo sundeck has more upscale chairs and loungers, and is only available to people booked in this part of the ship until 7 p.m. every day.
There are also two hot tubs that only people in the Terrazzo area can use. Considering how full the other hot tubs on the ship were, this perk alone is worth it if you're someone who likes to soak.
The Moda Bar is both indoors and outdoors, and is one of the most pleasant places on the ship for a cocktail during the day.
Anyone can use the indoor portion of the Moda Bar, and it was the headquarters for karaoke during our sailing.
At night, a Latin band kept the bar jumping.
Speaking of nightlife, it isn't a Carnival ship without plenty of partying. New for Carnival Firenze is a special Festa Italiana night that takes over the Lido deck.
On Festa Italiana, expect Italian dancers, Italian music and fun family-oriented games.
Perhaps the most amusing: a Gelato-eating contest.
Because the ship was built for the Chinese market, the Casino is one spot that feels bigger than on similar Carnival ships.
While the main Casino is smoking, there is a non-smoking annex. The ship also does a good job of filtering -- smoke from the Casino didn't bleed in other areas.
Inside, the Atrium hosts music trivia and DJs, as well as singers and musical acts.
The Tuscan Lounge had a house band playing different genres of music almost every hour. The dance floor was busy most nights.
Two Playlist Production shows were held during our weeklong sailing -- Colors of the World and My Future Husband. On the nights that live shows weren't held, comedians appeared in the main theater to fill the gap.
Finally, the Piano Bar is always a good time, with lots of rowdy regulars.
Like the rest of the Carnival fleet, Carnival Firenze is a family ship and we saw lots of kids of all ages enjoying the ship's attractions.
The waterslide is a big draw, as were these lounge chairs right underneath.
The ship has a ropes course that's guaranteed to provide some adrenaline.
The complimentary mini golf and games area underneath the ropes course was always busy with families.
What families will appreciate are the low-stakes games that are tucked away in various corners, like foosball....
...and ping pong.
The sports court had open hours for basketball, as well as pickleball sessions.
Finally, the ship also has a kids club, a club for teens and also an arcade. Just remember, charges in the arcade can add up -- limit spending accordingly.