Sailaway party on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Fun, Italian Style: Photos of Carnival Firenze

Chris Gray Faust
Apr 30, 2024

Carnival Firenze set sail for the first time (in its current iteration, at least) in April 2024. The Long Beach-based ship carries 5,260 passengers at maximum capacity and will be making trips of four, five and six days south to the Mexican Riviera and popular ports such as Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Funnel on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Almost the first thing you notice about Carnival Firenze is that the ship has a yellow funnel, as opposed to Carnival Cruise Line's signature red, white and blue whale tail.

That's because Carnival Firenze was originally Costa Firenze and part of the Costa fleet. Built in 2019 as a ship to be based in China, Firenze was moved over to Carnival due to more demand on the West Coast for Americans, where it becomes the second vessel with the tag line "Carnival Fun, Italian Style" (the first was Carnival Venezia, which sails from New York).

Sign with Florentine fleur de lis on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
So you read that right -- Carnival Firenze is an Italian ship originally built for Chinese passengers that was refurbished for Americans traveling to Mexico. Don't worry, it's not quite as confusing onboard as it sounds.

Carnival Firenze docked in Long Beach (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
That being said, sailing Carnival Firenze from Long Beach definitely feels different than a cruise on other Carnival ships based in California, such as Carnival Panorama or Carnival Radiance.

Life ring for Carnival Firenze in Long Beach (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
To help you see what Carnival Fun, Italian Style is all about, check out our photos from Carnival Firenze.

An Italian Fever Dream: Carnival Firenze's Public Spaces Evoke Florence

Greeting in the atrium on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
As soon as you walk inside Carnival Firenze, you are instantly transported to Florence (Firenze is the Italian name of the Tuscan city). It's almost like being at a Florentine-themed Las Vegas hotel, akin to the Venetian. The ship leans into the Italian spirit, with flags waving and Italian signs everywhere.

Carnival Firenze atrium (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
As on other Carnival vessels, the Atrium is the heart of the ship. Anchored by a large lion -- lions and fleur de lys are symbols of Florence so you see them everywhere -- the Atrium feels a bit more upscale than other Carnival ships. The typical Carnival hoopla seems more contained to the Lido Deck.

Limelight Lounge on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Italian decor is carried throughout the ship, into places you might not expect it, like the Limelight Lounge.

Tuscan Lounge on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Firenze has the same layout as Carnival's Vista-class ships, so the flow might seem familiar to frequent guests. The Tuscan Lounge on Deck 5 is the center for the ship's frequent trivia games, as well as live bands at night. The attached bar is an alternative place to grab espressos and lattes from the more crowded Java Blue shop on the Lido Deck.

Michelangelo MDR and David Statue on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Michelangelo dining room is ornate, with baroque chandeliers and an Italian courtyard theme. Reserved for anytime dining, the main dining room is anchored by a large statue of David (fun fact: the replica of Michelangelo's famed sculpture lived on Carnival Pride for nearly two decades before being placed on Firenze).

Moda Bar in Terrazza on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A more modern approach to Italian art is seen outside of the Moda Bar, which anchors the special Terrazza area.

Hallways on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Italian flair doesn't stop in the venues. The motifs are carried throughout the ship, with hallways full of Italian photographs.

Italian hallway art on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Stairwell art comes in two flavors: Renaissance-style paintings, sometimes featuring people in not-so-happy poses...

Florence photographs on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
....and gorgeous photographs of Florence. It really does set a more elegant tone.

Cloud 9 spa check in desk on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The entrance to the Cloud 9 spa similarly has Tuscan themes and columns.

Lido Deck Resembles an Italian Courtyard; Can Feel Small During Events and Sea Days

Lido pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Perhaps the most dramatic Italian twist is found on the ship's Lido deck, where the main pool deck has been reimagined into an Italian courtyard.

Lido pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
This pool is much smaller than what most Americans are used to on a cruise ship. That's because the ship was originally intended to be used in China, where guests are not as keen on sunbathing.

Lido deck pool on a sea day on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
On our sailing, the pool area felt small and crowded -- and the ship wasn't at full capacity. There's also no hot tub in this area; you'll want to go to the pool at the back of the ship or in the adults-only Serenity area to find them.

Sea day at the Lido pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
While the staff did a good job of setting out loungers on the Lido dance floor for sunbathers, the smaller size of the pool area means that there aren't as many chairs here. You'll want to come early to get one, or place yourself elsewhere on the ship.

Rococo pool bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Most of the venues on Carnival Firenze have different names than their counterparts on other ships, even if they serve the same purpose. At the main pool, the Rococo Bar takes the place of your more traditional pool bar.

Seating for diners on the Lido deck of Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The upside to a smaller sunning area is that the Lido deck has lots of shade, not only for eating at the multiple venues in this central area...

Covered Lido seating on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
....but for sitting and relaxing with a book or games. Personally, we love having more shade options to catch a breeze and feel like your outdoors without worrying about a sunburn.

Gelato at Java Blue on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Java Blue is one of the venues at the Lido. Pastries are complimentary here, but it's also a good place to splurge on some gelato.

Second Pool is Small; Serenity Area is Packed on Sea Days

Versilia aft pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Firenze does have a second pool at the back of the ship that actually seems larger than the one at Lido (it's not but the space is more open, which gives it that illusion).

Versilia aft pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The space here is also crowded on sea days, but there are a lot more loungers, so if you like a pool scene, this is your best bet. (Bonus: The music isn't quite as loud here).

Bar at Versilia aft pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Versilia Bar anchors the aft pool area on Deck 10.

Serenity adults area on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Firenze has a fairly large adults-only Serenity area on Deck 15 at the front of the ship.

Crowded hot tub in the Serenity adults area on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
That being said, the Serenity area was anything but serene on our sailing. We found that large groups had a tendency to take over hot tubs, often bringing their own speakers to blast their own music. Not cool.

Crowded hot tub in the Serenity adults area on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
In short, if you're looking for a quiet place to sun, the Serenity deck might not be your best option of this ship. We found some loungers down on Deck 5 on the side of the ship that were empty and quiet.

Carnival Firenze has Several New Dining Spaces and Bars

Il Viaggio specialty restaurant on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
You'll find several restaurants onboard Carnival Firenze (and Venezia) that you won't find on other Carnival ships. One of these is Il Viaggio, the ship's Italian-themed specialty restaurant.

Chicken parm pizza in Il Viaggio on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While Il Viaggio is in the same space that you'd normally find Cucina del Capitano, the restaurant has a different menu and vibe. There's very little pasta on it, for example. Instead, expect to find a menu that's more aligned with Northern Italy.

One concept that's new for the line: a chicken parmesan "pizza" that's made directly on the chicken, as opposed to having a crust. While the appetizer is listed for two people on the menu, the serving is large and was able to feed four people at our table.

Mile high gelato pie in Il Viaggio on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Don't come to Il Viaggio unless you're hungry. The four-course menu has large portion sizes, and you'll get full fast. You'll want to save room for the restaurant's signature dessert: Mile-high gelato pie.

Frizzante on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Just outside Il Viaggio, the Frizzante Bar specializes in trendy spritzes -- not just Aperol, but other takes on Italian cocktails.

Espresso martinis at Frizzante bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The bar has also jumped on the espresso martini trend, and offers a full list of choices.

Amari Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Cocktail lovers also gather at Amari, which is in the same location where the beloved Alchemy Bar is on the Vista-class Carnival ships.

Cucumber Sunrise at the Amari Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
While some new Italian cocktails appear on the Amari menu, you can get old Alchemy Bar favorites like the cucumber sunrise. Mixologists here are also happy to create a cocktail just for you. It's a fun spot to chat with the bartenders and other guests.

Il Mercato restaurant on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A totally new concept for Carnival Firenze, Il Mercato is a complimentary restaurant on Deck 11, close to the Lido Deck.

Meatballs in Il Mercato on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Don Faust)
The menu focuses on meatballs, hot dogs and sandwiches both hot and cold like Cubans, cheesesteaks and wraps.

La Strada Grill on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Another complimentary restaurant, La Strada Grill, is hidden outside on Deck 5. We didn't find this sandwich shop until halfway through our cruise because of its location. Come here for sandwiches, BBQ and salads.

Tomodoro on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Fans of BlueIguana will be happy to know that Tomodoro -- billed as a Mexican-Italian restaurant -- has the same menu as other Carnival ships, including the popular burritos, tacos and Mexican breakfast. The only difference are a few new Italian-themed items (which honestly, we never saw anyone order).

Line at Guys Burgers on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Likewise, Guy's Burgers has two new Italian-themed burgers -- a pepperoni pizza burger and the "super melty mootz," which has mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Hard to beat the original.

For fee chicken wings station on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Finally, the most controversial new food offering on Carnival Firenze has to be the addition of a for-fee chicken wings bar. While some cruise ships do charge for chicken wings, usually the snacks are served in a sports bar with a distinct atmosphere, as opposed to being a for-fee item in the buffet as it is on Firenze.

Carnival Firenze's Cabins are on the Smaller Side but Pleasant

Towel animal on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
We heard mutterings that the cabins on Carnival Firenze feel smaller than their counterparts on other ships. While we can't argue with square footage, we'll note that the soft colors and light wood grain made our balcony room feel like a nice escape from the rest of the ship.

Interior cabin on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The walls are thin on Carnival Firenze, and you can definitely hear your neighbors. Consider yourself warned.

Balcony cabin on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
One feature we loved about our balcony room is that the bed was next to the window, as opposed to in the middle of the room. It was nice to wake up every day and open the shades to get that natural light.

Bathroom on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Bathrooms are small, but standard. The shower is plexiglass, a nice change from a clingy curtain. Bring your own toiletries -- Carnival only offers one unlabeled gel as a combo soap/shampoo/conditioner.

Suite cabin on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Unlike Carnival's newer Excel-class ships, Carnival Firenze does not have a suite class. There are larger rooms available, however, for a more upscale experience.

Suite cabin bathroom on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
These larger suites have a double vanity and a tub with the shower. Generally, these rooms also have much larger balconies with front and aft views.

Terrazzo Cabins Have Private Sundeck, Whirlpools and Bar

Terrazza cabins on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
While Carnival Firenze doesn't have a suite class, it does have the special Terrazzo area that is similar to the Havana Cabana rooms that you find on other ships.

Terrazza cabins on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
These cabins are in their own keycard access area, and have large patios with sun loungers. Note that these aren't private, as people can walk in front of your room.

Wake views in the Terrazzo sun area on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Terrazzo sundeck has more upscale chairs and loungers, and is only available to people booked in this part of the ship until 7 p.m. every day.

Hot tub in Terrazza sun deck on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
There are also two hot tubs that only people in the Terrazzo area can use. Considering how full the other hot tubs on the ship were, this perk alone is worth it if you're someone who likes to soak.

Moda Bar in Terrazza on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Moda Bar is both indoors and outdoors, and is one of the most pleasant places on the ship for a cocktail during the day.

Moda Bar in Terrazza on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Anyone can use the indoor portion of the Moda Bar, and it was the headquarters for karaoke during our sailing.

Music at Moda Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
At night, a Latin band kept the bar jumping.

Festa Italiana Show Anchors Carnival Firenze Entertainment; Bars, Bands and Comedians Round Out NIghtlife

Festa Italiana party on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Speaking of nightlife, it isn't a Carnival ship without plenty of partying. New for Carnival Firenze is a special Festa Italiana night that takes over the Lido deck.

Festa Italiana party on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
On Festa Italiana, expect Italian dancers, Italian music and fun family-oriented games.

Gelato eating contest at the Festa Italiana party on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Perhaps the most amusing: a Gelato-eating contest.

Casino on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Because the ship was built for the Chinese market, the Casino is one spot that feels bigger than on similar Carnival ships.

Casino on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
While the main Casino is smoking, there is a non-smoking annex. The ship also does a good job of filtering -- smoke from the Casino didn't bleed in other areas.

Violins playing in atrium on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Inside, the Atrium hosts music trivia and DJs, as well as singers and musical acts.

Dancing at the Tuscan Lounge on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Tuscan Lounge had a house band playing different genres of music almost every hour. The dance floor was busy most nights.

Playlist Productions Color My World on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Two Playlist Production shows were held during our weeklong sailing -- Colors of the World and My Future Husband. On the nights that live shows weren't held, comedians appeared in the main theater to fill the gap.

Piano bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Finally, the Piano Bar is always a good time, with lots of rowdy regulars.

Family Fun Includes Waterslide, Ropes Course, Mini Golf and More

Water slide on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Like the rest of the Carnival fleet, Carnival Firenze is a family ship and we saw lots of kids of all ages enjoying the ship's attractions.

Loungers near water slide on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The waterslide is a big draw, as were these lounge chairs right underneath.

Ropes course on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The ship has a ropes course that's guaranteed to provide some adrenaline.

Mini golf and ropes course on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The complimentary mini golf and games area underneath the ropes course was always busy with families.

Foosball on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
What families will appreciate are the low-stakes games that are tucked away in various corners, like foosball....

Ping pong on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
...and ping pong.

Sports court on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The sports court had open hours for basketball, as well as pickleball sessions.

Arcade on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Finally, the ship also has a kids club, a club for teens and also an arcade. Just remember, charges in the arcade can add up -- limit spending accordingly.

