Carnival Firenze has Several New Dining Spaces and Bars

Il Viaggio specialty restaurant on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

You'll find several restaurants onboard Carnival Firenze (and Venezia) that you won't find on other Carnival ships. One of these is Il Viaggio, the ship's Italian-themed specialty restaurant.

Chicken parm pizza in Il Viaggio on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While Il Viaggio is in the same space that you'd normally find Cucina del Capitano, the restaurant has a different menu and vibe. There's very little pasta on it, for example. Instead, expect to find a menu that's more aligned with Northern Italy.

One concept that's new for the line: a chicken parmesan "pizza" that's made directly on the chicken, as opposed to having a crust. While the appetizer is listed for two people on the menu, the serving is large and was able to feed four people at our table.

Mile high gelato pie in Il Viaggio on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Don't come to Il Viaggio unless you're hungry. The four-course menu has large portion sizes, and you'll get full fast. You'll want to save room for the restaurant's signature dessert: Mile-high gelato pie.

Frizzante on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Just outside Il Viaggio, the Frizzante Bar specializes in trendy spritzes -- not just Aperol, but other takes on Italian cocktails.

Espresso martinis at Frizzante bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The bar has also jumped on the espresso martini trend, and offers a full list of choices.

Amari Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Cocktail lovers also gather at Amari, which is in the same location where the beloved Alchemy Bar is on the Vista-class Carnival ships.

Cucumber Sunrise at the Amari Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While some new Italian cocktails appear on the Amari menu, you can get old Alchemy Bar favorites like the cucumber sunrise. Mixologists here are also happy to create a cocktail just for you. It's a fun spot to chat with the bartenders and other guests.

Il Mercato restaurant on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

A totally new concept for Carnival Firenze, Il Mercato is a complimentary restaurant on Deck 11, close to the Lido Deck.

Meatballs in Il Mercato on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Don Faust)

The menu focuses on meatballs, hot dogs and sandwiches both hot and cold like Cubans, cheesesteaks and wraps.

La Strada Grill on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another complimentary restaurant, La Strada Grill, is hidden outside on Deck 5. We didn't find this sandwich shop until halfway through our cruise because of its location. Come here for sandwiches, BBQ and salads.

Tomodoro on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Fans of BlueIguana will be happy to know that Tomodoro -- billed as a Mexican-Italian restaurant -- has the same menu as other Carnival ships, including the popular burritos, tacos and Mexican breakfast. The only difference are a few new Italian-themed items (which honestly, we never saw anyone order).

Line at Guys Burgers on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Likewise, Guy's Burgers has two new Italian-themed burgers -- a pepperoni pizza burger and the "super melty mootz," which has mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Hard to beat the original.

For fee chicken wings station on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Finally, the most controversial new food offering on Carnival Firenze has to be the addition of a for-fee chicken wings bar. While some cruise ships do charge for chicken wings, usually the snacks are served in a sports bar with a distinct atmosphere, as opposed to being a for-fee item in the buffet as it is on Firenze.