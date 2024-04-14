Carnival Conquest’s Interiors Revolve Around French Impressionist Artists

Carnival Conquest was designed around impressionist art and artists (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

When he was designing the look and feel of Carnival Conquest’s interiors, longtime design guru Joe Farcus decided the ship would revolve around a French Impressionist theme. The result is a ship that is rich in detail and color, from the blown glass “flower” light fixtures of the Impressionist Boulevard on Deck 5 to the use of imagery from Renoir and Monet in their namesake main dining rooms.

The Impressionist Boulevard on Deck 5 serves as the largest public room onboard Carnival Conquest (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Elaborate lighting, made of moulded glass, adorns the Impressionist Boulevard aboard Carnival Conquest (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Spanning Decks 3 and 4, the Monet Dining Room offers traditional early and late dining times (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Renoir Dining Room on Decks 3 and 4 midship is open for Anytime Dining each evening (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Inspired by Pierre-August Renoir, this namesake dining room channels all things French (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Tables are nicely spaced out, and Renoir-inspired paintings adorn window shades (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Renoir Main Dining Room aboard Carnival Conquest (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

As is typical with Carnival from this era, some of these designs work better than others – and some work better at different times of day. The eye-popping Blues Piano Bar, with its bold colors, looks arresting by day but rich by night, when the bar is hopping and the ivories are in full swing.

Classic Joe Farcus design, the retina-shattering colors work better at night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Blues Piano Bar aboard Carnival Conquest continues Carnival's classic tradition of nightly entertainment (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Blues Piano Bar is a happening place by night (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

One of our favorite public rooms was Alfred’s Bar on Deck 4 midship. Named for impressionist artist Alfred Sisley (1839-1899), its rich wood panelling, inset murals and powder-blue ceiling accents create an atmosphere that is among the most elegant onboard. It was only used for karaoke on our sailing, but that may change on longer voyages.

Alfred's Bar is one of the classiest spaces aboard Carnival Conquest (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

One of the most attractive lounges on Carnival Conquest, Alfred's Bar regularly hosts music and karaoke (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Alfred's Bar on Carnival Conquest was inspired by painter Alfred Sisley (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Alfred's Bar is tucked away on Deck 4 midship, and can be accessed from this "hidden" staircase to Deck 5 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Joe Farcus was the master of “entertainment design”, and that is reflected aboard Carnival Conquest. Love it or hate it, every public room is a feast for the eyes, with little design elements that only appear upon closer inspection. These range from the decorative statuette balustrades on the passenger staircases to the use of paintings from Paul Gauguin on the ceiling of the Tahiti Casino. It’s only once you look closer that you realize the columns of the casino are done up like a jungle lodge, complete with faux ropes at the top of the columns.

The Tahiti Casino aboard Carnival Conquest takes up a decent portion of Promenade Deck 5 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)