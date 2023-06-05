Following months of ceased cruise operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, SeaDream Yacht Club -- a small-ship line headquartered in Oslo, Norway -- returned to the high seas on June 20, 2020 as the first luxury line to resume service since March 2020.

The ship departed from Oslo before making its way to popular Norwegian ports, including Bergen, Olden, Geiranger, Alesund, Flam, Rosendal and Skagen.

In early June, SeaDream announced nine Norway sailings onboard a single ship, including a seven-day voyage to Bergen and a 12-day cruise with three days in Lofoten. But with growing demand came additional sailings, and the line ultimately opened 21 bookings on both of its ships, SeaDream I and SeaDream II. Both ships implemented new health and safety protocols, and set out to visit ports hand-picked by SeaDream's Norwegian founder and owner, Atle Brynestad.

Cruise Critic followed along on SeaDream's journey, and rounded up some favorite photo highlights from the line's first voyage back.

Executive Hotel Manager Christophe Cornu -- a favorite crew member among passengers -- welcomes guests onboard the SeaDream I.

Executive Hotel Manager Christophe Cornu -- a favorite crew member among passengers -- welcomes guests onboard the SeaDream I.

"Our crew is delighted to welcome guests back on board," SeaDream posted to Instagram. "The #SeaDream family is together again!"

Along with Cornu, passengers were excited to see Captain Bjarne Smorawski and Activity Manager Anna Fell onboard.

Along with Cornu, passengers were excited to see Captain Bjarne Smorawski and Activity Manager Anna Fell onboard.

And what would a luxury cruise be without a red carpet, Champagne and hot towels to welcome passengers onboard?

And what would a luxury cruise be without a red carpet, Champagne and hot towels to welcome passengers onboard?

In an effort to keep passengers happy and healthy onboard, the SeaDream crew cleaned all pieces of luggage before boarding. This is one of the many new protocols SeaDream is implementing on post-COVID cruises.

In an effort to keep passengers happy and healthy onboard, the SeaDream crew cleaned all pieces of luggage before boarding. This is one of the many new protocols SeaDream is implementing on post-COVID cruises.

What better way to kick off a Norway cruise than at the Top of the Yacht Bar with SeaDream's newly Viking-outfitted crew?

What better way to kick off a Norway cruise than at the Top of the Yacht Bar with SeaDream's newly Viking-outfitted crew?

"The only thing that could make our #DreamCuisine more delightful is the breathtaking backdrop of these fantastic fjords," Anna Fell said on Instagram. "Our guests are enjoying al fresco dining this summer in Norway."

"The only thing that could make our #DreamCuisine more delightful is the breathtaking backdrop of these fantastic fjords," Anna Fell said on Instagram. "Our guests are enjoying al fresco dining this summer in Norway."

Fell also flaunted these dreamy fjord photos which, of course, needed #NoFilter

Fell also flaunted these dreamy fjord photos which, of course, needed #NoFilter

"It's very rare that I'm lost for words," Fell posted to Instagram.

"It’s very rare that I'm lost for words," Fell posted to Instagram.

If photos can't convey how picture-perfect Norwegian's fjords are, here's a video.

If photos can't convey how picture-perfect Norwegian's fjords are, here's a video.

En route to Rosendal, SeaDream I was joined by SeaDream II...

En route to Rosendal, SeaDream I was joined by SeaDream II...

...where some of the SeaDream I and SeaDream II crew got together for a fun photo op.

...where some of the SeaDream I and SeaDream II crew got together for a fun photo op.

SeaDream opened its watersports marina platform, where passengers were able to use the ship's personal sailboats and catamarans, kayaks and paddleboards, wakeboards and waterskis, floats, tubes and trampolines. Cruisers also had access to snorkeling gear, wave runners and jet skis.

SeaDream opened its watersports marina platform, where passengers were able to use the ship's personal sailboats and catamarans, kayaks and paddleboards, wakeboards and waterskis, floats, tubes and trampolines. Cruisers also had access to snorkeling gear, wave runners and jet skis.

After a day of fun in Rosendal, SeaDream I and SeaDream II headed towards the next port of call...

After a day of fun in Rosendal, SeaDream I and SeaDream II headed towards the next port of call...

... and captured this breath-taking sunset along the way.

... and captured this breath-taking sunset along the way.

Of course, these views didn't need a filter either.

Of course, these views didn't need a filter either.

Near Alesund, a SeaDream passenger enjoyed summer in Sunnmøre with a kayak rental.

Near Alesund, a SeaDream passenger enjoyed summer in Sunnmøre with a kayak rental.

On the small islet of Vikingen, passengers glimpsed the globe monument marking the Arctic Circle.

On the small islet of Vikingen, passengers glimpsed the globe monument marking the Arctic Circle.

And, along the way, passed famous natural landmarks, including Torghatten and "The Seven Sisters."

And, along the way, passed famous natural landmarks, including Torghatten and "The Seven Sisters."

Passengers also enjoyed scenic cruising through the Norwegian Fjords, past the Svartisen glacier.

Passengers also enjoyed scenic cruising through the Norwegian Fjords, past the Svartisen glacier.

The ship arrived in Reine, Lofoten Islands around 11 p.m., and was greeted by Norway's midnight sun.

The ship arrived in Reine, Lofoten Islands around 11 p.m., and was greeted by Norway's midnight sun.

From there, SeaDream sailed further north to Trollfjord for some more scenic cruising...

From there, SeaDream sailed further north to Trollfjord for some more scenic cruising...

... And caught these spectacular views while sailing back south.

... And caught these spectacular views while sailing back south.

Seriously, we can't get enough of these Norwegian sunsets!

Seriously, we can't get enough of these Norwegian sunsets!

SeaDream passengers explored Reine, a fishing village on northern Norway's Lofoten archipelago.

SeaDream passengers explored Reine, a fishing village on northern Norway's Lofoten archipelago.

It's great to see passengers back onboard and smiling at sea.

It's great to see passengers back onboard and smiling at sea.