Interactive Screens Bring the Currents Zone To Life

Interactive shark panel in the Currents zone on Carnival Jubilee (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

What makes the atrium space unique, however, is that it’s also Carnival’s first interactive zone. A control kiosk on Deck 7, near the Alchemy Bar, allows guests to change the scenery on the six large rectangular high-resolution LED screens that line the atrium. All of the choices have a watery theme, with corresponding sea creatures: alligators swim through a mangrove forest; stingrays glide through a coral reef while sharks circle in another scenario.

“It really puts control of the space in the hands of the guest,” Aprile said. “That’s a first-ever for us, and something that we’re excited about.”

Interactive Create a Fish panel in the Currents zone on Carnival Jubilee (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Besides the Change the Currents option, there are several other ways the interactive screens will be put to use. At certain times, guests will be allowed to create their own sea creature, using various templates and options, that will then swim through the panels. There will also be a submarine show called "Seaquest," where show lights complement the LED displays to tell a story.

Interactive Dr. Seuss panel in the Currents zone on Carnival Jubilee (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Activations that broadcast Dr. Seuss scenes for the Dr. Seuss is On the Loose parade, as well as those that highlight drawings made by children at St. Jude’s Hospital, one of Carnival’s sponsored charities, are also available.

Finally, there’s also a nighttime show called "Soundwaves" where guests can choose a song from an iPad, and music, lights and displays accompany it. Think of it as multidimensional karaoke, without the singing. We weren’t able to see this during our preview sailing, but it sounds fun.

The Currents space is meant to appeal not only to kids, but also to adults, Aprile said; multi-generational travel continues to be a hallmark for Carnival. “We strive to create activities where parents, together with children and grandparents, can really have fun together,” he said. “Even when we’re designing something for children specifically, we’re always thinking how are the adults going to interact with this space.”