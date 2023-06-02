Photos and Videos: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line's Newest Ship

Calling all Carnival cruisers: The line has released the first, behind-the-scenes look at Carnival Mardi Gras, with photos and videos straight from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Slated to enter service in February 2021, Mardi Gras will offer weeklong Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral as the first LNG-powered ship in North America.

From onboard nightlife offerings, including the Cuban-themed Havana Bar and the Limelight Lounge, to the Cloud 9 Spa and the largest Camp Ocean kids' club at sea, here are the first photos and videos of Carnival Mardi Gras.

BOLT: The First Roller Coaster at Sea

Havana Bar

Cloud 9 Spa and Gym

Limelight Lounge

Camp Ocean

Exterior shots