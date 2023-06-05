The Panama City cruise ship port, also known as the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal, is a 30-minute drive from the bustling city center of Panama City. This famous destination welcomes cruisers on a man-made peninsula and grants travelers sweeping panoramic views of Panama City. Cruisers can visit the famous Panama Canal or book excursions from the port.
Read on for our breakdown of Panama City cruise ship port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Panama City and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Panama City cruise ship port.
Port Fuerte Amador Perico Island Panama City, Panama
The following cruise lines dock at the Port Fuerte Amador in Panama City: Azamara, Holland America Line, Ponant, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.
If you’re planning to take your car or drive a rental vehicle, below are directions to the Panama City cruise ship port:
From the East (Via Route 1): Take Route 1, then keep left at the fork for Av. Amador. Take a slight left onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.
From Panama City (Via Route 1): From Route 1, merge onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana and then continue on to Av. de los Martires. Continue straight as the road turns onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.
From Colon (Via Route 9): Follow Route 9 and head towards Panama City. Take the exit onto Corredor Nte/Route 6. Continue on Corredor Nte. and take the exit toward C. Martin Sosa/Av. Martin Sosa. Continue onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana.
Continue straight as the road turns into Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador, going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.
The new cruise terminal offers parking for cruisers. Parking is available when cruises are docked.
City Parking Amador is a parking lot next to the Panama City cruise ship port. A total of 160 parking spaces are available. The parking area is open 24/7 from Monday to Sunday and has reasonable rates by the minute, day and month.
Taking public transportation to the Fuerte Amado cruise terminal from the Tocumen International Airport (officially named Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen) takes around 50 minutes to one hour.
At the airport, get on the bus heading to Metromall Mall. From Metromall Mall, walk to the subway stop Cerro Viento and take line 2. Get off at San Miguelito. At San Miguelito, switch to Line 1 and ride to the Albrook stop. From Albrook, transfer to bus C850 heading to Fuerte Amador. The cruise terminal is a few minutes' walk from this stop.
Shuttle buses are also available at Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen through certain cruise lines.
Official taxi ranks are visible when travelers walk outside the Arrivals Hall from Terminal 1 or 2 at the Tocumen International Airport.
Do not accept offers from unofficial taxi drivers. Official taxi companies include Ámbar Luna (Amber Moon) and Radio Taxi Plaza Tocumen. Be sure to speak with your official taxi driver about the price before starting your trip.
Fares leaving the airport are fixed. The trip to Fuerte Amador from the airport can take anywhere between 35 minutes to one hour, depending on traffic.
Rideshare apps, such as Uber, Carmel and Cabify, are also available at the airport.
Travelers can enjoy duty-free shopping and access tourist information inside the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal. The terminal building has other amenities for cruisers, like an ATM and an information booth for the Hop-on Hop-off bus.
The Panama City cruise ship terminal is located on Perico Island. Visitors can walk less than 10 minutes to food and restaurants on Perico Island, or they can walk or use a bus to enjoy restaurants on Flamenco Island. Both islands are less than a 10-minute walk, but buses are also available.
There is no train service to the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal. Instead, cruisers can take advantage of the bus services in Panama City or surrounding areas to reach the cruise terminal. Some cruise lines also offer shuttle buses for travelers.
Cruisers should provide their own wheelchairs or reserve one with their cruise line in advance.
There are porters at the terminal who can assist with large or heavy bags.
There are restrooms available at the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.
You can easily connect your phone or other electronic devices to wireless internet provided by the Panama City cruise ship port.
There are many spaces for sitting, lounging and waiting at the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.
The Hop-on Hop-off bus visits Panama City. Cruisers who are interested in this easy mode of travel should visit the bus info booth inside the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.