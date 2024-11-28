What Itineraries Can You Sail on a West Coast Cruise?

Radiance of the Seas in Vancouver (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The main ports along this stretch of coastline, which starts in Canada and goes into California and onto Mexico, include Vancouver, Victoria (Canada), Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and onto Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Ensenada.

Vancouver and the U.S. West Coast

Many itineraries will start in Vancouver and then head south, with calls in Victoria Island (Canada), Seattle, San Francisco, one of two ports in LA (Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach) and San Diego.

Each one of these ports are major cities and have a multitude of things to see and do and it’s well worth adding a day or two at the start or the end of your cruise.

Gastown Clock in Gastown, Vancouver (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Highlights include Vancouver’s Aquarium, Stanley Park, Gastown, bohemian Granville Island and nearby Victoria Island, Seattle’s Tower, San Francisco’s iconic tramcars, the Golden Gate Bridge and a tour of Alcatraz. Princess stays overnight here on certain itineraries, allowing you to add a visit to Sonoma wine country and enjoy the city’s nightlife.

A large number of lines also offer return sailings from one of two ports in LA – Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles, with cruises heading north to Canada or south into Mexico.

The town of Avalon, Catalina Island (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Many West Coast itineraries will include a stop in Catalina Island. One of the Bay Islands, this lies just 40 miles from the coast of California (you can even jet ski over from the mainland) and is home to a large colony of sea lions, and a small community of people, most of whom live in the pretty town of Avalon.

Catalina is such a contrast to the rest of the ports you’ll call in at along this stretch of the coast, with very few cars (the main form of transport is by golf cart), a tiny beach and just a few stores and restaurants.

Mexican Riviera

Carnival Firenze in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Most Mexican Riviera cruises start in the U.S., departing primarily from Los Angeles and San Diego, though some longer sailings leave from San Francisco or Vancouver, British Columbia.

There are more than a dozen ports along this stretch of the coast, with Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco, probably the best known, though there are many others including Ensenada, Huatulco, La Paz and Mazatlan, one of the most popular ports on cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Each Mexican port has a distinct identity, with ports such as Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta, extremely touristy, while others, such as Ensenada, Huatulco and La Paz a lot more authentic, if that is the vibe you are after.

You may also be wondering is it safe to travel to Mexico. Rest assured, if crime rates reach the point where safety is an issue those ports will be dropped from an itinerary and substituted with somewhere else.

Hawaii

View on Na Pali Coast on Kauai island on Hawaii

In the same way the Caribbean is an East Coaster’s vacation getaway, so Hawaii is for West Coasters.

But bear in mind, that on a typical LA to Hawaii cruises you are looking at least five days at sea – 2.5 days to get there and 2.5 back, with most ships typically spending five days sailing around the islands. So a total of 10 days, which may not suit young families or those without much time on their hands.

However, these cruises are great for retirees or people who are able to work remotely.

The other option, as mentioned above, is to fly to Hawaii and join NCL’s Pride of America for a seven-day cruise. This is a great option if you want to maximize time in the islands, without the sea days.

And as the only U.S.-flagged ship that sails around Hawaii, Pride of America’s itinerary is only Hawaii, meaning more time in Honolulu, Maui, the Island of Hawaii (Big Island) and Kauai.