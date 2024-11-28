Once the forgotten coast – compared, that is to cruises departing from Florida ports to the Caribbean, with old hardware and limited itineraries – West Coast cruises are enjoying a boom.
Lines include mainstays Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, which call this coast their home, as well as Royal Caribbean, Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival, which has just announced a significant increase in deployment to the West Coast in 2026/27.
In fact, the region has the biggest deployment of ships ever coming in 2025 and 2026. That means more choices not only for people who live in California, Oregon and Washington, but surrounding states that often drive to the West Coat for a cruise, including Arizona and Nevada.
All lines offer cruises of different lengths, everything from a four-day repositioning cruise on HAL from Vancouver to San Diego, with 2.5 days at sea and just one call at Catalina Island, to 11-night round trip cruises calling at LA and San Francisco, to two week round-trips to Hawaii (which is counted as a West Coast cruise).
(Of course, Alaska cruises also leave from the U.S. West Coast port of Seattle and Vancouver in Canada. But that’s another destination all together).
Radiance of the Seas in Vancouver (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
The main ports along this stretch of coastline, which starts in Canada and goes into California and onto Mexico, include Vancouver, Victoria (Canada), Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and onto Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Ensenada.
Vancouver and the U.S. West Coast
Many itineraries will start in Vancouver and then head south, with calls in Victoria Island (Canada), Seattle, San Francisco, one of two ports in LA (Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach) and San Diego.
Each one of these ports are major cities and have a multitude of things to see and do and it’s well worth adding a day or two at the start or the end of your cruise.
Gastown Clock in Gastown, Vancouver (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Highlights include Vancouver’s Aquarium, Stanley Park, Gastown, bohemian Granville Island and nearby Victoria Island, Seattle’s Tower, San Francisco’s iconic tramcars, the Golden Gate Bridge and a tour of Alcatraz. Princess stays overnight here on certain itineraries, allowing you to add a visit to Sonoma wine country and enjoy the city’s nightlife.
A large number of lines also offer return sailings from one of two ports in LA – Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles, with cruises heading north to Canada or south into Mexico.
The town of Avalon, Catalina Island (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Many West Coast itineraries will include a stop in Catalina Island. One of the Bay Islands, this lies just 40 miles from the coast of California (you can even jet ski over from the mainland) and is home to a large colony of sea lions, and a small community of people, most of whom live in the pretty town of Avalon.
Catalina is such a contrast to the rest of the ports you’ll call in at along this stretch of the coast, with very few cars (the main form of transport is by golf cart), a tiny beach and just a few stores and restaurants.
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Firenze in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Most Mexican Riviera cruises start in the U.S., departing primarily from Los Angeles and San Diego, though some longer sailings leave from San Francisco or Vancouver, British Columbia.
There are more than a dozen ports along this stretch of the coast, with Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Acapulco, probably the best known, though there are many others including Ensenada, Huatulco, La Paz and Mazatlan, one of the most popular ports on cruises to the Mexican Riviera.
Each Mexican port has a distinct identity, with ports such as Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta, extremely touristy, while others, such as Ensenada, Huatulco and La Paz a lot more authentic, if that is the vibe you are after.
You may also be wondering is it safe to travel to Mexico. Rest assured, if crime rates reach the point where safety is an issue those ports will be dropped from an itinerary and substituted with somewhere else.
Hawaii
View on Na Pali Coast on Kauai island on Hawaii
In the same way the Caribbean is an East Coaster’s vacation getaway, so Hawaii is for West Coasters.
But bear in mind, that on a typical LA to Hawaii cruises you are looking at least five days at sea – 2.5 days to get there and 2.5 back, with most ships typically spending five days sailing around the islands. So a total of 10 days, which may not suit young families or those without much time on their hands.
However, these cruises are great for retirees or people who are able to work remotely.
The other option, as mentioned above, is to fly to Hawaii and join NCL’s Pride of America for a seven-day cruise. This is a great option if you want to maximize time in the islands, without the sea days.
And as the only U.S.-flagged ship that sails around Hawaii, Pride of America’s itinerary is only Hawaii, meaning more time in Honolulu, Maui, the Island of Hawaii (Big Island) and Kauai.
The Sanctuary on Emerald Princess (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
The two most well-established lines along the West Coast are Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.
Princess Cruises offers seven ships along this stretch of the coast and a wide variety of itineraries of different lengths, for example a 4-night West Coast Getaway with San Diego, roundtrip Los Angeles, onboard Emerald Princess. Departing Tuesday 24 November 2026, calling at San Diego and Ensenada.
Or an 11-night Classic California Coast, roundtrip Vancouver, onboard Coral Princess. Departing Wednesday 24 September 2025, calling at Seattle, Victoria, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.
The line will deploy its newest ship, Star Princess, launching next year, on a themed cruise ‘Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise’, in association with the Magic Castle on a 7-night Pacific Wine Country Magic Castle Conjurer's Cruise, departing Sunday 27 September 2026, and calling at Vancouver, Victoria, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Holland America Line
Sailaway from Vancouver on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter) HAL is offering 10 itineraries from San Diego to Seattle or Vancouver on a number of ships including Koningsdam calling at popular ports like Astoria, Oregon; Santa Barbara, California; and Ensenada, Mexico; and select itineraries feature an overnight in San Francisco, California.
To Mexico, cruises are roundtrip from San Diego or between San Diego and Vancouver, calling in at Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, with additional calls at lesser-known ports like Guaymas and Santa Rosalia, Mexico. Late-night calls on select itineraries allow guests to discover historic sites in Loreto and take in Topolobampo’s dramatic scenery.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line) If you have time, then you may want to try a 16-night Panama Canal cruise on Norwegian Encore from LA to Miami, which includes four stops in Mexico.
The cruise launches in October 2025, and stops at Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Acapulco before passing through the Panama Canal and onto Miami.
Royal Caribbean
Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Christina Janansky) Following a sojourn Down Under, Ovation of the Seas, one of the line’s Quantum Class ships, will redeploy to LA in June 2025 for the first time, offering five-night cruises to Mexico. The itinerary includes two sea days and an overnight in Cabo San Lucas, allowing you to soak up the atmosphere in this laid back port at the tip of Baja California.
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Firenze in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Carnival Firenze will offer three- and four-day cruises from Long Beach to Mexico, calling in at Ensenada, with the four-day itinerary also stopping at Catalina Island.
Carnival Radiance's 2026/27 schedule will feature Mexican Riviera cruises and a series of Carnival Journeys cruises to Hawaii. The Mexico sailings include three and four-day Baja Mexico getaways visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island. Five- and six-day cruises will call at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada; and an eight-day voyage will visit Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz.
Additionally, Carnival Panorama will also sail from Long Beach to Mexico year-round in 2026/27, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz.
A series of seven 14-day Carnival Journeys Hawaii itineraries will call at the islands of Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii.