4 P&O Cruises' Norwegian Fjords Voyages to Book Now

P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyages are among the line's most popular getaways, with a range of no-fly options that whisk holidaymakers straight to the country's magnificent west coast.
With ports including Stavanger, Olden and Tromsø and sights including milk-blue glaciers, soaring mountains and thundering waterfalls, there is plenty to see and do on a P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyage.
P&O Cruises currently has itineraries on four ships sailing to the UNESCO-listed Norwegian fjords from Southampton, including Iona, Britannia, Aurora and Arcadia. Itineraries are fairly similar, though there are some differences — for example some ships sail the Geirangerfjord for Geiranger, while others cruise the Aurlandsfjord for Flam.
From chasing the northern lights to an adults-only cruise, here's our pick of four P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyages to suit every traveller.
Launched in 2022, Iona has all the razzmatazz of a round-the-clock resort. There are multiple dining and show venues, a four-screen cinema, four pools and the 710 Club with a music line-up curated by Gary Barlow. This 5,200-ship also boasts dazzling public spaces such as the Atrium and SkyDome for day-to-night relaxing and entertainment. The Atrium is also a wonderful spot to soak up views of the Norwegian fjords while sailing.
Iona's seven-night Norwegian fjords cruises offer a lengthy season (April to September), typically exploring Stavanger — known for its pretty old quarter and quaint harbour — before continuing to Olden, Hellesylt, Geiranger and Haugesund. Port visits are combined with cruising in the dramatic deep-blue waters of Innvikfjorden, Nordfjord, Sunnylvsfjorden and Storfjorden. Passengers can hike to the jaw-dropping Pulpit Rock near Stavanger, witness the extraordinary Briksdal Glacier near Olden and soak in pastoral views and tumbling waterfalls while scenic sailing.
If your idea of an idyllic holiday is mountain views and breathtaking fjords — sans kids — opt for P&O Cruises' Arcadia. One of the line's two adults-only ships, Arcadia benefitted from a £34m refresh a few years ago. Features include six dining options, a spa and thermal suite, a programme of shows at the two-tier theatre, two pools, a boutique cinema, a wood-panelled library and a sports court.
There are three 12-night P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords itinerary on the 2,094-passenger Arcadia, taking in the ports of Åndalsnes, Trondheim, Ålesund, Nordfjordeid and Haugesund. A highlight is visiting Leknes in the faraway Lofoten Islands. This Arctic Circle archipelago is known for its sky-piercing peaks and silky-white and beaches, with hiking, cycling, kayaking and whale watching all possible in this remote setting.
P&O Cruises' "In Search of the Northern Lights" voyages (there are two yearly scheduled through 2026) departs in October and December on the home-away-from Aurora cruise ship. The 1,910-passenger ship ventures to Norway's far-north, deep into the Arctic Circle, in search of the gasp-inducing aurora borealis that can be seen lighting up the sky during winter.
Visit bucket-list-worthy Tromsø, home to the Arctic Cathedral, and Alta, home to the Cathedral of the Northern Lights and the Northern Lights Observatory. Further south, you'll visit snowy scenes in Åndalsnes, Romsdalsfjord and Stavanger as you sail Norwegian's spectacular fjord coast.
Cosy up onboard at line favourites including Sindhu Indian restaurant, the Glass House restaurant and bar, with wines selected by TV presenter Olly Smith; the Playhouse Cinema and Curzon Theatre.
Britannia's Cookery Club is a hands-on affair for keen cooks to learn new dishes, including Norwegian-inspired creations on one of P&O Cruises' scheduled Food Heroes cruises that sees appearance from Marco Pierre White and Norwegian chef MasterChef Norway judge, Kjartan Skjelde (Skjelde is currently schedule to appear on Iona and White on Britannia).
As well as sailing to Stavanger, Olden and Haugesund — and scenic cruising in Innvikfjorden, Nordfjord and Aurlandsfjord — you'll stop in picture-book Flåm, the innermost point of the and UNESCO-listed Sognefjord.
A bucket-list P&O Cruises Norwegian fjords excursion is riding the famous Flam Railway. The 12-mile track travels up the mountainside to reach an eye-popping 2,845ft above sea level, passing the thundering Kjosfossen waterfall, where you'll have a chance to feel the cooling spray as the water cascades 738 feet down.