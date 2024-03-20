4 P&O Cruises' Norwegian Fjords Voyages to Book Now

P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyages are among the line's most popular getaways, with a range of no-fly options that whisk holidaymakers straight to the country's magnificent west coast.

With ports including Stavanger, Olden and Tromsø and sights including milk-blue glaciers, soaring mountains and thundering waterfalls, there is plenty to see and do on a P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyage.

P&O Cruises currently has itineraries on four ships sailing to the UNESCO-listed Norwegian fjords from Southampton, including Iona, Britannia, Aurora and Arcadia. Itineraries are fairly similar, though there are some differences — for example some ships sail the Geirangerfjord for Geiranger, while others cruise the Aurlandsfjord for Flam.

From chasing the northern lights to an adults-only cruise, here's our pick of four P&O Cruises' Norwegian fjords voyages to suit every traveller.