Carnival Corporation’s decision this week to shut down P&O Cruises Australia after 92 years of operation will change the face of Australian cruising.

The move that will see P&O’s three-ship fleet reduced to two with the remaining ships absorbed into Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) in March 2025, shocked the industry and P&O passengers.

The closure of P&O Cruises means the loss of Pacific Explorer, with 2,000 berths, and rebranding Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter as Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

The decision marks the end of seasonal departures from Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland, all of which operated on Pacific Explorer, which will ‘exit’ the company in March, presumably to be sold to another cruise line.

The 27-year-old ship, formerly Dawn Princess, will depart from Fremantle on February 7 2025 on its final itinerary, an 11-night cruise to Singapore.

All future Pacific Explorer cruises from March 2025 to early 2026 have been cancelled: 16 departing from Fremantle; 10 from Adelaide; 26 from Auckland; 22 from Brisbane and 17 from Melbourne, with passengers being offered full refunds or a cruise credit with extra (unspecific) onboard spending money.

There is no plan to reinstate these departure ports as CCL sails from Sydney and Brisbane only, a Carnival Australia spokesperson confirmed today.