Ovation of the Seas vs. Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's newest mega-ship, Ovation of the Seas, is 16 years younger than fleetmate Explorer of the Seas and carries 1,600 more passengers. Is bigger better? Not necessarily, according to those who prefer a smaller ship. While Ovation has shiny new bells and whistles like dodgem cars and an iFly skydiving simulator, you'll be sharing them with around 30 percent more passengers. Fares on this newer ship tend to be more expensive, too.

Explorer of the Seas might be significantly older but it is no slouch in the entertainment stakes with an ice skating rink, attractive Royal Promenade lined with shops and bars and a larger theatre than the one found on Ovation. You'll find plenty to keep you and the kids entertained on this well-priced, family favourite. If you're after a fun cruise experience, you can't go wrong with either of these Royal Caribbean ships. It's more about deciding which one is right for you.