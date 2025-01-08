An extensive lineup of country, honky tonk, rockabilly and punk country artists have been announced for this year's Outlaw Country Cruise. The cruise has the extra benefit of being sponsored by Steven Van Zandt's Renegade Circus, a production company run by the musician known as "Little Steven" (famed for being a mainstay of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, as well as an actor on "The Sopranos.") Van Zandt also developed Sirius XM's Outlaw Country channel, for which the cruise is named.

General Info for the Outlaw Country Cruise

The six-night, full-charter cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, February 22 to February 28. As part of the voyage, Norwegian Gem will visit Nassau, Bahamas, and St. Thomas, USVI.

Lineup and Highlights of the Outlaw Country Cruise

The lineup for Outlaw Country Cruise features a full slate of bands, including Old Crow Medicine Show, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones, Carlene Carter, the Earls of Leicester, Jesse Dayton, and the Waco Brothers.

From the Outlaw Cruise website: "In addition to two days spent in beautiful ports, our stacked lineup will perform one-of-a-kind sets in five onboard venues, including unique collaborations, activities and themed shows. You’ll also get to sit in on SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings with hosts from SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel, along with Renegade Cinema film screenings. This wildly immersive experience will provide unforgettable moments and incomparable memories that will last a lifetime."

Onboard Vibe of the Outlaw Country Cruise

The vibe is playful with occasional rowdiness. These bands might be labeled country, but many of them can rock hard. With activities like Battle Shots (a drinking version of Battleship), there's a fair amount of drinking going on. Still, it's all in good fun. Women, prepare for a facial hair onslaught: there's a Best Beard contest (for men). Outlaw Country is one of the SiriusXM stations that has a label for explicit language, so expect a fair amount of f-bombs.

Who Would Like the Outlaw Country Cruise

Steven Van Zandt defined his Outlaw Country channel as "a sanctuary for the freaks, misfits, rebels, and renegades of country music," so you're likely to find more alternative lovers of country music than you would at, say, a Blake Shelton concert. The artists on Outlaw Country might have a twang, but their songs are considerably darker and perhaps snarkier than straightforward flag-and-apple-pie country music that dominates the charts.

How to Book the Outlaw Country Cruise

This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via the Outlaw Country Cruise website. Bookings for this year's cruise are still available at the time of publishing this article. You will need to create a Sixthman account to reserve your room but can do so easily online through the link to the site above.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.