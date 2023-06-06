O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill is a Norwegian Cruise Line standard, being available on just over half the ships in the fleet. The name of the pub incorporates the surname of a former Norwegian Cruise Line president and serves the ships on which it lives as a central bar.
Acting as a gathering place, it's an especially great spot to grab a bite whenever the mood compels you -- your wallet will thank you too because, yes, it's free. This complimentary dining spot is a fan favorite, and it's really no surprise as to why that is due to its alluring beverage and food offerings.
This popular Irish pub-inspired venue is the sublime spot to run -- not walk -- to either solo or with others for a laidback pint and/or a hearty, flavorful meal. Cruise Critic has compiled a breakdown of O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, including the ambiance, meals you can expect and more.
O'Sheehan's feels like a neighborhood pub, hence the name; there's a bar to watch the game and grab a brew with friends -- and strangers, soon-to-be friends as well. There are also tables for families to gather over burgers and fries virtually any time of day.
Sports memorabilia, like vintage boxing posters, adorn the walls in an aesthetic -- and not cluttered -- manner. On some ships, bowling lanes, darts and arcade games serve as an added amusement (for a small fee) at O'Sheehan's, just to the side of the restaurant.
Most often located one deck above the main cruise ship atrium, O'Sheehan's maintains a communal and casual vibe, serving as a social hub any time of day as it's open 24/7.
Menus are divided by breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Lunch, dinner and late-night menu items consist of slightly varying pub food favorites. Some possible examples of these include wings, spinach and artichoke dip, nachos, burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, fish and chips and chicken pot pie.
Dinner specials, such as pot roast or prime rib, are occasionally served on select evenings throughout the cruise. Breakfast is a stellar find at O'Sheehan's -- hot, made to order and generally quiet. Custom omelets, French toast and egg platters with breakfast meats are typically served, as baskets of baked goods are brought around to the table. Assorted juices and fresh coffee are also included.
The drinks served at O'Sheehan's come with a fee, which all vary in price. The food, on the other hand, is on the house as this venue is included in your cruise fare.
Menus differ depending on which ship you're sailing, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night options.
O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill can be found on the following Norwegian ships: Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Star.