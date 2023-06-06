Onboard Romance ... for Crew

On one two-week cruise, the Spanish flamenco dancer was seeing the captain. One Belgian hostess was, for a time, sharing the Italian band leader's cabin (then later, the one occupied by the American host) and the English female singer of the duo was with the Italian saxophonist. An English male singer was with an American hostess, one Australian telephone operator was substituting for the wife of the Greek chief electrician and the other English operator was engaged to a Greek steward.

Romantic interludes between crew members, whether temporary or long-term, run rampant on cruise ships. I should know -- I worked as a cruise ship staff member before and after I married my husband, a cruise captain for Celebrity Cruises.

There will always be crew cruise affairs -- from the captain's quarters on down -- deck by deck, department by department. The constant day-in and day-out life onboard is a veritable melting pot. Combine tight living quarters, long working days and months of duty (often with few days off) that keep cruise ship crew away from established friends and families -- and the pot bubbles and steams, stirring up heated dramas and dramatic scenes.

For crew members, romance is unlike anything folks experience on land -- where you start off in separate living quarters and can take a "timeout" by going to work or seeing pals. Onboard ships, time and space exist in the same, well, time and space. Until each staffer's contract (and they range from three months for the most senior officers to up to a year for some junior workers) is up, a break is nonexistent.

And even as ships have gotten bigger, and crew have become more spread out (with different positions being housed, in some cases, in various parts of ships), the basic positives and negatives of cruise ship romance have stayed the same.