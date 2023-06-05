Days 1 and 2: Lyon

The Rhône River courses from the Swiss Alps to Lyon and then heads straight south to Avignon, the “City of Popes.” While perhaps not as storied as the Rhine or Danube, the Rhône has its own appeal (can you say “Provence”?) and history (the Romans left their mark), as well as art (Arles was Van Gogh’s stomping grounds). For me, this is all new territory, and my pen is poised for notes. But mom has spent many weeks in France, so the cruise will be a refresher for her, as well as an introduction to river cruising. While she and dad have stopped in various places in Provence, it turns out she’s seen precious little of the towns along the Rhône.

Rather than go straight from the plane to the ship, ahead of our trip I asked mom if there was another area in the vicinity where she’d like to spend a few days. She perused a map for a moment, paused on Paris, then looked east. “Oh, Switzerland,” she sighed. She hadn’t been to the land of cheese and chocolate for about 30 years, so we flew into Geneva to spend three days alongside the Rhône and its tributaries in Zermatt and Lake Geneva. It was a perfect appetizer for the cruise, made easier by the comprehensive and efficient Swiss Rail System.

But we had a date with a boat, so yesterday we made our way by rail from Geneva to Lyon, France’s third largest city. My 84-year-old mother can walk, but slowly, cautiously, and not for long distances. She uses walking sticks to steady herself, so luggage was my responsibility (fortunately, she packs quite modestly). While train travel is relatively easy for those of us who are able-bodied, it didn’t take long to realize that this was a journey mom could not have done on her own. She also does not use the Internet, meaning most of the trip-planning is left to me. Fortunately, the Viking cruise will take much of the planning responsibilities off my shoulders.

In short, the busy Lyon train station proved an intimidating transition from the gentler bustle of Swiss towns. I planted mom in the station Starbucks to guard our bags while I scurried about changing money and pondered options for the transfer to the ship. There was a subway, which would have deposited us just a few blocks from the dock, but with bags, mom, and flailing walking poles, I thought better. The taxi — 20 euros for a 2-mile ride — dropped us at a road pullout above the dock and we made our way down the ramp to the Viking Delling.

Carlos Brito, the Delling’s hotel manager (yes, a cruise ship is basically a hotel on water), welcomed us aboard and showed us to our cabin, a veranda suite where the TV was already tuned to the safety video. While typical river cruise cabins are slightly smaller than the average ocean cruise cabin, ours is generously proportioned — 275 square feet divided into two separate rooms. One half has a couch and chair, a TV and minibar, plus a wide balcony where we survey cyclists whizzing by along a river path. Our cabin steward converted the queen bed in our bedroom into two twins. We loved the larger bathroom than most mid-priced cruise ships have, plus a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened down to a railing. All in all, very nice digs for us to share, meaning we will each have space. (Another option if traveling with a parent is to book two separate cabins).

After grabbing a bite to eat we explored Viking Delling forward and aft. The décor on Viking’s longships utilizes clean, subtle Scandinavian design elements — nothing flashy or overstated. Each of the ships has 95 cabins spread onto three decks, with the lobby and main restaurant found on the second deck, and the lounge, an indoor/outdoor dining venue and bar, on the third deck. A sun deck sits on top, and with August weather pleasingly warm but not hot, we are looking forward to the open air and sunshine. Fittingly, Delling, like all of Viking’s river cruisers, is named for a Norse god — in this case, the father of the day.

We’re spending two days and two nights docked in Lyon, providing plenty of opportunity to explore the city either independently or on the tours Viking provides — at least one complimentary each day, along with paid options. The free excursions, while not always in-depth, encourage a basic, painless introduction to the port and its culture and history.

Yesterday, the included tour explored Vieux Lyon, the old city. The departure on coaches was set for 9 a.m. but mom chose to stay behind and enjoy breakfast on a more leisurely basis, while I headed out to see the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Though built only in the 1870s, the enormous structure sits atop the city’s most prominent hill, visible from almost anywhere in Lyon, and inside the church is resplendent with lush mosaics lining most of the walls.

The tour continued into the heart of the old town, divided into three districts, St. John, St. Paul and St. George. St. Ringo was not feted here, joked John Martinez, our guide. But the old city is known for a unique feature: the “traboules,” a series of passageways that connect one building to another, providing shortcuts through private property. There are almost 300 of them, John said, each with a doorway facing the street, a corridor, interior stairwells and a gallery for light and air. But just walking the main streets of Old Lyon was amply rewarding on its own, with dozens of shops selling unique wares, from silk fashions to lemon products.

I returned to the old town after the included tour to explore on my own, finding a silk shop that actually still makes the product that Lyon was long known for, and a store where a handsome young clerk offered a tasting of different types of the liqueur Chartreuse, made nearby in the French Alps. Then I wandered back to the ship, our sanctuary in the heart of the city, where mom was awaiting an update on my day — and lunch.

Having enjoyed a leisurely day reading on the sun deck (and falling in love with the cookies stocked next to the coffee machine), mom is looking forward to our excursion tomorrow, into the country and to the vineyards of Beaujolais, an hour north of Lyon. While not a major wine connoisseur, she knows what she likes and Beaujolais Nouveau has never impressed her. Will this light-drinking French wine live down to its reputation, or are we in for a surprise? Meanwhile, a trio of musicians from the Lyonnaise opera house are warming up in the lounge for a post-prandial performance. Time to order a glass of Champagne and settle in for the show.