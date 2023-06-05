This music theme cruise is led by Justin Hayward of rock band the Moody Blues, who plays host and performs as well. A lineup of classic rock greats, plus days of unique musical events and multiple sets featuring Hayward himself, round out the schedule. This is a relatively recent addition to the music theme cruise space, with the first On the Blue sailing having kicked off in 2019 (and fully selling out).

General Info

The On the Blue Cruise 2020 sails round trip from Miami to St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay on Norwegian Pearl. The seven-night cruise takes places from April 1 to 8, 2020. Available cabins range in price from $1,699 to $2,199 per person, based on double occupancy, with many categories, including all suites, already waitlisted.

Lineup and Highlights

The headliner is -- you guessed it -- the lead singer of the Moody Blues, Justin Hayward. The 2020 On the Blue Cruise will host six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members, plus special guest entertainers including Sal Cirrincione, Jon Kirkman and the hosts of radio show "Trunk Nation." Acts such as the Zombies, Alan Parsons, Art Garfunkel, Dave Mason, Glenn Hughes and Fireball are slated for the 2020 sailing.

Activities such as live artist interviews, dance parties, artist photo ops and private dinners with the bands onboard are also on the schedule. Passengers are guaranteed three days of music during this seven-night sailing.

Onboard Vibe

This classic rock sailing is a little more laid-back than some of its harder-rock music theme cruise counterparts. With three full days of music (out of seven days at sea), the On the Blue Cruise is less nonstop party and more breezy musical showcase with plenty of port stops.

Who Would Like It

Naturally, for classic rock buffs and fans of Justin Hayward and the Moody Blues, this sailing is on the nose. Expect to see a good number of passengers in their 40s and 50s with a passion for the kind of classic rock tunes they grew up listening to.

How to Book

This fully chartered sailing is sold by On the Blue Cruise, LLC. Book directly by visiting the On the Blue Cruise website. Alumni of the previous sailing can access presale tickets before the general public.

