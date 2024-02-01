The Ocho Rios Cruise Port, also called the Port of Ocho Rios, is located on the northern coast of Jamaica. Ocho Rios is one of five cruise ports in the country, the others being Montego Bay Cruise Port, Historic Falmouth Cruise Port, Port Antonio Cruise Port and Kingston Cruise Port.
The Ocho Rios Cruise Port is relatively small and offers visitors basic services and more outdoor than indoor space. While the town itself is pleasant and mere steps away, the real draw is the easy, quick driving access the port offers to some of the island’s top attractions.
Read on for our breakdown of the Ocho Rios, Jamaica cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
Ocho Rios Cruise Port, Turtle Beach Road, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
The Ocho Rios Cruise Port has two terminals: Turtle Bay Pier and Reynolds (a.k.a. James Bond) Pier. The main terminal is Turtle Bay, located nearest to town, shops and restaurants. The secondary pier is just a short walk away and only used when there is more than one cruise ship moored in Ocho Rios on the same day.
Turtle Bay Pier offers some basic services and a covered waiting area; Reynolds was originally designed for cargo ships and lacks services beyond a taxi stand and a tourist information kiosk.
Ocho Rios Cruise Port has the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The nearest airport to Ocho Rios cruise terminal is Ian Fleming International Airport, located a 25-minute drive away. However, few commercial flights are scheduled at this small air strip east of the port; you are more likely to fly into either of the island’s two other international airports.
Most passengers fly into Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ), located about a 1.5-hour drive from the Port of Ocho Rios. Shuttles, ride-share services and taxis offer easy transfers to the cruise port. Norman Manley International Airport is located in Kingston and also about a 1.5-hour drive away. Transportation to/from Kingston will be pricier.
There is no public transport from Sangster International Airport to the Ocho Rios Cruise Port.
Two taxi companies are allowed to operate at Sangster International Airport: JUTA Taxi and JCAL Taxi. The shared desk is located just outside the Customs exit. Fares are generally fixed and should be clearly displayed. We recommend confirming the price with the driver before getting in the taxi.
Ocho Rios Cruise Port is about a 10-minute walk from Main Street, the main thoroughfare in town. There are several restaurants, bars and shops along that street, as well as a few others on smaller streets right off Main.
Right outside the Port of Ocho Rios, a small café offers a short drinks and food menu. There is also a lively beachfront Margaritaville to the right of the cruise terminal as you exit.
Cruisers looking to explore the island independently can also rent a car at one of the local and international agencies that can be found within a short drive of Port of Ocho Rios. From there, various top attractions are within reach, some of which include Dunn’s River Falls, Dolphin Cove and Blue Hole.
There is currently no passenger train service in Jamaica.
There are no steps in or around the piers at Ocho Rios Cruise Port. Wheelchair users can easily roll to the terminal and the parking area, where pre-arranged tour representatives will be waiting for passengers.
There are bathrooms inside the small cruise terminal at the Port of Ocho Rios.
While there is no free Wi-Fi at Ocho Rios Cruise Port, the small café located as you step off the Turtle Bay pier offers free internet access to cruise passengers who order drinks or food.
There is a shaded waiting area with some seating at the Turtle Bay terminal in the Port of Ocho Rios. Don’t expect much in the way of seating at the Reynolds Pier terminal, though.
Be Wary of Unmarked Taxis: Taxi drivers will be waiting right outside the cruise terminal, but we recommend caution, as some may be unauthorized vehicles. They are not necessarily worse or more dangerous, but you will have to haggle a decent price and you will still pay more for your ride than a local.
Beach time: The nearest stretch of sand is Turtle Beach, located left as you walk off the pier. There are a few other beaches a short drive away, and beach day passes are available at nearby hotels along the coast.
Vendors: Expect to find dozens of vendors aggressively pushing their souvenirs as you exit the terminals. A simple “no, thanks” rarely works; be patient but firm and walk away if you are not interested in buying anything. Make sure to haggle if you are.