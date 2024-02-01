The Ocho Rios Cruise Port, also called the Port of Ocho Rios, is located on the northern coast of Jamaica. Ocho Rios is one of five cruise ports in the country, the others being Montego Bay Cruise Port, Historic Falmouth Cruise Port, Port Antonio Cruise Port and Kingston Cruise Port.

The Ocho Rios Cruise Port is relatively small and offers visitors basic services and more outdoor than indoor space. While the town itself is pleasant and mere steps away, the real draw is the easy, quick driving access the port offers to some of the island’s top attractions.

Read on for our breakdown of the Ocho Rios, Jamaica cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.