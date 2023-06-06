Here's everything you need to know Oceania Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Oceania cruises?

The drinking age is 21 for all destinations.

Can I bring booze onboard an Oceania cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers may not bring their own beer or liquor onboard, but may bring a maximum of three bottles of wine or Champagne per cabin for the duration of a cruise (this includes embarkation and purchasing onshore during a port call). A corkage fee of $25 applies if wine is consumed in a public area or dining room; there is no charge to drink it within the stateroom.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Wine bought ashore is allowed so long as it does not exceed the three bottles per cabin maximum. A corkage fee of $25 applies if wine is consumed in a public area or dining room. Passengers can bring liquor or beer onboard, as well, but it will be held until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It's not sold onboard.

Are free drinks available onboard Oceania cruises?

The captain's welcome reception offers complimentary alcoholic beverages, as do past-passenger receptions. Via the line's ongoing OLife Choice promotional fares, passengers can also opt in for a complimentary House Select drinks package.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Martinis specializes in -- you guessed it -- martinis! More than two dozen classic and specialty martinis are featured in this theme bar. Also of note is the intimate La Reserve by Wine Spectator venue (on Marina and Riviera), the setting for wine seminars, vintage tastings and gourmet food-and-wine-pairing dinners.

