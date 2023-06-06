Oceania Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Once you've taken your first cruise, you are automatically enrolled in Oceania Cruises' multi-tiered Oceania Club loyalty program for past passengers. Members receive credits based on the length of each sailing, and qualify for tiers according to the total number of credits earned.
Points are awarded as follows:
Cruises up to 24 days: 1 credit
Cruises of 25 to 34 days: 2 credits
Cruises of 35 to 44 days: 3 credits
Cruises of 45 to 54 days: 4 credits
Cruises of 55 to 64 days: 5 credits
Cruises of 65 to 179 days: 7 credits
Cruises of 180+ days: 15 credits
All members receive membership pins, invitations to an exclusive cocktail reception, a subscription to OLIFE Magazine, varying discounts on Oceania Cruises logo merchandise and members-only offers. Members also receive periodic special offers on select sailings and advance notice of new itineraries.
Available with one to four credits
Membership pin
Exclusive onboard cocktail party
Access to members-only cruise offers
Early notification of new cruise itineraries
10 percent discount on logo merchandise
Subscription to the cruise line's magazine
Available with five to nine credits
Receive all Blue perks
$100 in onboard credit on every cruise
Complimentary member tote bag and cap
Complimentary bottle of Oceania private label wine
30 percent discount on Wave Net Internet services
Available with 10 to 14 credits
Receive all Bronze perks
$250 in onboard credit on every cruise
Free prepaid gratuities
10 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package
VIP shore excursion check-in
10 percent discount on Prestige Select and House Select beverage packages
Available with 15 to 19 credits
Receive all Silver perks
$400 in onboard credit on every cruise
Two free custom air fee waivers
Available with 20 to 39 credits
Receive all Gold perks
Complimentary cruise upon reaching Platinum status
$500 in onboard credit on every cruise
Priority terminal check-in
Invitation to dinner with officers
Available with 40 to 59 credits
Receive all Platinum perks
$750 in onboard credit on every cruise
Complimentary wine tasting
20 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package
Available with 60+ credits
Receive all Diamond perks
$1,000 in onboard credit on every cruise
Inclusion on the general manager's VIP list, so cruisers receive special assistance and invitations to dine with the general manager
Complimentary Prestige Select beverage package
Free laundry service
25 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package