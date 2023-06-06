  • Write a Review
Oceania Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Once you've taken your first cruise, you are automatically enrolled in Oceania Cruises' multi-tiered Oceania Club loyalty program for past passengers. Members receive credits based on the length of each sailing, and qualify for tiers according to the total number of credits earned.

Points are awarded as follows:

  • Cruises up to 24 days: 1 credit

  • Cruises of 25 to 34 days: 2 credits

  • Cruises of 35 to 44 days: 3 credits

  • Cruises of 45 to 54 days: 4 credits

  • Cruises of 55 to 64 days: 5 credits

  • Cruises of 65 to 179 days: 7 credits

  • Cruises of 180+ days: 15 credits

All members receive membership pins, invitations to an exclusive cocktail reception, a subscription to OLIFE Magazine, varying discounts on Oceania Cruises logo merchandise and members-only offers. Members also receive periodic special offers on select sailings and advance notice of new itineraries.

Oceania Club Levels and Benefits

Blue

  • Available with one to four credits

  • Membership pin

  • Exclusive onboard cocktail party

  • Access to members-only cruise offers

  • Early notification of new cruise itineraries

  • 10 percent discount on logo merchandise

  • Subscription to the cruise line's magazine

Bronze

  • Available with five to nine credits

  • Receive all Blue perks

  • $100 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Complimentary member tote bag and cap

  • Complimentary bottle of Oceania private label wine

  • 30 percent discount on Wave Net Internet services

Silver

  • Available with 10 to 14 credits

  • Receive all Bronze perks

  • $250 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Free prepaid gratuities

  • 10 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

  • VIP shore excursion check-in

  • 10 percent discount on Prestige Select and House Select beverage packages

Gold

  • Available with 15 to 19 credits

  • Receive all Silver perks

  • $400 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Two free custom air fee waivers

Platinum

  • Available with 20 to 39 credits

  • Receive all Gold perks

  • Complimentary cruise upon reaching Platinum status

  • $500 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Priority terminal check-in

  • Invitation to dinner with officers

Diamond

  • Available with 40 to 59 credits

  • Receive all Platinum perks

  • $750 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Complimentary wine tasting

  • 20 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

President's Circle

  • Available with 60+ credits

  • Receive all Diamond perks

  • $1,000 in onboard credit on every cruise

  • Inclusion on the general manager's VIP list, so cruisers receive special assistance and invitations to dine with the general manager

  • Complimentary Prestige Select beverage package

  • Free laundry service

  • 25 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

Updated January 11, 2020
