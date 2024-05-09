Nude Cruises: 13 Questions We All Have

Nude cruises – clothing-free and clothing-optional – are a popular and growing vacation choice, according to the American Association for Nude Recreation, North America's oldest and largest organization dedicated to promoting, enhancing and protecting the freedom to enjoy nude recreation in appropriate settings.

Back in 1991, Nancy Tiemann bravely approached cruise lines with a groundbreaking idea for nude cruises. While she initially faced disinterest and skepticism, today her vision flourishes as Bare Necessities Tour and Travel (just one of many current providers). Their clothing-optional adventures across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Australia and the Greek Isles have captivated travelers, contributing to the $533-million-per-year nude travel industry.

If you're considering a nude cruise – or just want to learn more about what clothing-optional cruises are like – let us help you answer some of the most frequently asked questions.