Norwegian Latitudes Rewards Cruise Loyalty Program

Norwegian Cruise Line's Latitudes Rewards is a six-tier cruise loyalty program available to all passengers upon the conclusion of their first sailing. The program is based on a point system, in which members earn one point for each cruise night traveled with Norwegian. The opportunity for extra points is also available for suite or Haven bookings or for sailings booked through a Latitudes insider offer.
The Latitudes Rewards program is free to join, and members are automatically enrolled following their first sailing. Even lower-level tiers accrue some noteworthy benefits, including priority check-in, invitation to a member-only cocktail event and onboard discounts.
Additional higher-level perks include concierge service, priority disembarkation and tender tickets, a complimentary dinner and bottle of wine at Le Bistro, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the ship, dinner with the ship's officers and even a free seven-night cruise.
Bronze
Available after first cruise
Monthly Latitudes Rewards insider offers on select sailings
Complimentary Latitudes Rewards online newsletter
Priority check-in at the pier
Keycard recognition
Onboard Latitudes Rewards representative
Onboard discounts, including a 10 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop, a free work of art for attending an art auction and free minutes when you purchase an onboard internet package
Exclusive offers from Caesars Entertainment
One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine per stateroom
Silver
Available from 30 to 54 cruise points
Receives all Bronze-level perks
Access to a members-only cocktail party
15 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop
20 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)
15 percent discount on signature spa services during port days
10 percent discount on shore excursions
Gold
Available from 55 to 79 cruise points
Receives all Silver-level perks
Priority tender tickets
Priority disembarkation, where available
25 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)
20 percent discount on signature spa services during port days
50 percent off one bag of laundry service
One complimentary bottle of water
Platinum
Available from 80 to 174 cruise points
Receives all Gold-level perks
Chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to your cabin
Concierge service
30 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)
25 percent discount on signature spa services during port days
One free bag of laundry service
Complimentary dinner for two at Cagney's or Le Bistro with a bottle of wine (one per stateroom), and a complimentary dinner for two at Moderno or La Cucina (one per stateroom)
Complimentary behind-the-scenes ship tour
30 free internet minutes
Platinum Plus
Available from 175 to 699 cruise points
Receives all Platinum-level perks
Dinner with ship officers
Priority restaurant and entertainment seating
Two complimentary bottles of water per loyalty member
15 percent discount on shore excursions
60 free internet minutes
Ambassador
Available after 700 cruise points
Receives all previous perks
Qualifies for a free seven-night cruise
20 percent discount on shore excursions
100 free internet minutes