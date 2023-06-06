  • Write a Review
Norwegian Latitudes Rewards Cruise Loyalty Program

Christina Janansky
Contributor

Norwegian Cruise Line's Latitudes Rewards is a six-tier cruise loyalty program available to all passengers upon the conclusion of their first sailing. The program is based on a point system, in which members earn one point for each cruise night traveled with Norwegian. The opportunity for extra points is also available for suite or Haven bookings or for sailings booked through a Latitudes insider offer.

The Latitudes Rewards program is free to join, and members are automatically enrolled following their first sailing. Even lower-level tiers accrue some noteworthy benefits, including priority check-in, invitation to a member-only cocktail event and onboard discounts.

Additional higher-level perks include concierge service, priority disembarkation and tender tickets, a complimentary dinner and bottle of wine at Le Bistro, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the ship, dinner with the ship's officers and even a free seven-night cruise.

Latitudes Rewards Levels and Benefits

Bronze

  • Available after first cruise

  • Monthly Latitudes Rewards insider offers on select sailings

  • Complimentary Latitudes Rewards online newsletter

  • Priority check-in at the pier

  • Keycard recognition

  • Onboard Latitudes Rewards representative

  • Onboard discounts, including a 10 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop, a free work of art for attending an art auction and free minutes when you purchase an onboard internet package

  • Exclusive offers from Caesars Entertainment

  • One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine per stateroom

Silver

  • Available from 30 to 54 cruise points

  • Receives all Bronze-level perks

  • Access to a members-only cocktail party

  • 15 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop

  • 20 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

  • 15 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

  • 10 percent discount on shore excursions

Gold

  • Available from 55 to 79 cruise points

  • Receives all Silver-level perks

  • Priority tender tickets

  • Priority disembarkation, where available

  • 25 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

  • 20 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

  • 50 percent off one bag of laundry service

  • One complimentary bottle of water

Platinum

  • Available from 80 to 174 cruise points

  • Receives all Gold-level perks

  • Chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to your cabin

  • Concierge service

  • 30 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

  • 25 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

  • One free bag of laundry service

  • Complimentary dinner for two at Cagney's or Le Bistro with a bottle of wine (one per stateroom), and a complimentary dinner for two at Moderno or La Cucina (one per stateroom)

  • Complimentary behind-the-scenes ship tour

  • 30 free internet minutes

Platinum Plus

  • Available from 175 to 699 cruise points

  • Receives all Platinum-level perks

  • Dinner with ship officers

  • Priority restaurant and entertainment seating

  • Two complimentary bottles of water per loyalty member

  • 15 percent discount on shore excursions

  • 60 free internet minutes

Ambassador

  • Available after 700 cruise points

  • Receives all previous perks

  • Qualifies for a free seven-night cruise

  • 20 percent discount on shore excursions

  • 100 free internet minutes

Updated January 08, 2020
