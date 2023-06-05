Norwegian Jewel-Class Cruise Ships

Named after precious stones, the four ships that make up Norwegian Cruise Line's Jewel Class (Gem, Jewel, Jade, and Pearl) debuted between 2005 and 2007, and they're quite similar to -- though larger than -- the Dawn Class, which preceded it. The class represented the largest ships in the Norwegian fleet until 2010, when the line launched Norwegian Epic. The mid-sized sister ships carry around 2,400 passengers and remain at the core of the Norwegian fleet.
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian's Jewel Class takes a traditional approach to cruising and relies on scheduled activities and tried and true amenities, such as basketball/volleyball courts, golf driving nets and large sun decks to keep things lively. Also onboard the Jewel-class ships are large casinos, multiple main dining rooms, always-sold-out thermal spas and a toddler splash pool.
Although you won't find Broadway hits onboard, evening performances on these ships are top-notch. Whether it's rock and roll revues, magic and comedy shows, acrobatics, or NCL's signature "White Hot" party nights, Jewel-class ships know how to entertain when the sun goes down.
When it comes to dining, there's plenty of variety with five extra-fee specialty venues: Cagney's Steakhouse; Le Bistro, an upscale French eatery; and Teppanyaki, a sizzling Japanese hibachi restaurant. You'll also find more free dining venues than on many other Norwegian ships, with three main dining rooms, a pan-Asian restaurant, a traditional buffet and O'Sheehan's pub.
The four Jewel-class ships were the first ships in the fleet to be outfitted with The Haven, an exclusive enclave of premium suite cabins and suites-only pool and sundeck spaces.
Nearly identical, NCL's four Jewel-class ships have just a few of subtle differences. Namely, Norwegian Gem has a couple more active options than its sister ships, boasting both a climbing wall and a water slide at the pool. Norwegian Pearl also has a climbing wall, but it does not have a waterslide. Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Jade have neither.
Norwegian's Jewel-class ships are best suited for cruisers who don't need a lot of high-tech activities, as you won't find go-karts, ropes courses or big water parks on these ships. The class is also ideal for cruisers looking for a real freestyle experience -- one that doesn't require lots of reservations for entertainment, the way the line's newer ships do.
Foodies will be drawn to the large variety of dining venues onboard, covering a range of cuisines and a nice mix of included and extra fee spots. And cruisers who like the suite life will love The Haven experience, with its private pool deck and sun deck.
Jewel-class ships are also priced lower than the line's newest vessels, so they're good for budget-minded travelers and families, especially those who can be satisfied with six complimentary dining spots. However, as with all Norwegian cruise ships, Jewel-class ships do have a number of extra-fee venues and should be avoided by anyone who wants a true all-inclusive experience.
