Norwegian Cruise Line vs. Royal Caribbean: Fleet Size, Age and Passenger Capacity

Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet has 17 ships (and will soon be 19 when two Prima-class ships join in October 2022 and 2027). The fleet is divided into eight classes, all of which have been built or refurbished since 2015.

The largest Norwegian ship currently is the Norwegian Escape, which can hold 4,266 guests and a crew of 1,733. The second largest Norwegian ship is Norwegian Epic, making it a close second with its passenger capacity of 4,100 and crew capacity of 1,724.

The smallest ships from Norwegian are Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Spirit. Norwegian Sky can hold 2,004 passengers and 899 crew members. Norwegian Spirit has a guest capacity of 2,018 and crew capacity of 912. Norwegian Spirit was launched in 1998, which also makes it the oldest Norwegian cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean Fleet

Royal Caribbean International has 26 ships that are divided into six classes. Five of these ships were built before 2000 and four more ships are on order to join the fleet.

The largest ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet (and the world as of January 2022) is Wonder of the Seas, which holds 5,734 passengers and 2,300 crew members. Symphony of the Seas is the runner-up as the second-largest ship in the fleet, which has a massive passenger capacity of 5,518 and space for 2,200 crew members.

The smallest Royal Caribbean ship is Rhapsody of the Seas with a passenger capacity of 2,416 and crew member capacity of 765. The second smallest Royal Caribbean ship is Grandeur of the Seas, being able to hold 2,440 guests and 760 crew.

Grandeur of the Seas was the first of the Royal fleet as it was constructed in 1996, making it the oldest Royal Caribbean ship.